The new Eminem album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce), is coming this Friday! And the album cover has just been released.

We see Marshall Mathers zipped up in a body bag on the cover. He looks distressed, as only his face is showing. The image was released on his official Instagram account on Tuesday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marshall Mathers (@eminem)

The highly anticipated album is attracting many fans who are eager for the new music. Reactions to the cover art are mostly positive, with a lot of excitement. After all, it's been since 2020's Music to Be Murdered By since we got a whole LP.

“I usually like the surprise album's!!! But it gotta be great like the early Eminem joints,” one follower posted on the IG photo.

“OMFG THAT'S FIRE,” someone else added.

“Eminem was, is and will always be the goat,” another person stated.

There are a ton of fire emojis, hearts, and other symbols showing their love for the rap star.

About Eminem's The Death of Slim Shady

This is Mather's 12th studio LP, announced in the NFL Draft last April. Billboard reports that he did this to support his hometown, Detroit Lions. It was announced as an Unsolved Mystery episode that shows Em dying, and they were searching for who killed Slim Shady.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marshall Mathers (@eminem)

Eminem ran a fake obituary in the Detroit Free Press in May to build hype and drop some Easter eggs about the new album. It featured a photo of Slim in a Friday the 13th Jason Voorhees hockey mask, and it said: “Fans ‘will never forget' controversial rapper. A product of Detroit who began his career there as a rogue splinter in the flourishing underground rap scene of the mid to late 1990s. Shady first became a household name in 1999 with the debut of his playfully deranged single My Name Is, which — along with its uniquely eye-catching video — exposed the young artist and his lyrics to a wider audience.”

The obit continued: “Ultimately, the very things that seemed to be the tools he used became calling cards that defined an existence that could only come to a sudden and horrific end. His complex and tortured existence has come to a close, and the legacy he leaves behind is no closer to resolution than the manner in which this character departed this world. May he truly find the peace in an afterlife that he could not find on Earth.”

Death of Slim Shady will reunite Dr. Dre. Dre announced all of this on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last March.

“Let me tell you something, let me explain something to you right now: Eminem is working on his own album which is coming out this year,” the rap star said. “And I actually talked to him and he said it okay for me to make that announcement right here on this show. So he has an album coming out, I've got songs on it and it's fire. I'm actually gonna hear the entire album for the first time tomorrow.”

It's also rumored that Snoop Dogg might be in it, too, since a photo was released of Eminem, Dre, and Snoop all hanging out in a studio.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marshall Mathers (@eminem)

Whatever the case may be, whoever is involved is bound to help it be good. Eminem's song Houdini has a vibe that resonates with the classic sound from some of his earlier hits, and it's landing well with fans everywhere.

So, check out The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) when it's available everywhere.