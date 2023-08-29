Eminem has sent a harsh request to Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy after his “Lose Yourself” performance.

A few weeks back, Ramaswamy performed Eminem's hit song “Lose Yourself” at the Iowa State Fair. This caused BMI, a performing rights organization, to ask Ramaswamy's camp to no stop using the song. They will no longer license any of the Real Slim Shady's music for his campaign.

The letter sent by BMI, dated August 23, was exclusively revealed by the Daily Mail. It reads that they “received a communication from Marshall B. Mathers, III, professionally known as Eminem, objecting to the Vivek Ramaswamy campaign's use of Eminem's musical compositions.”

It continued, “BMI will consider any performance of the Eminem Works by the Vivek 2024 campaign from this date forward to be a material breach of the Agreement for which BMI reserves all rights and remedies with respect thereto.”

Eminem is one of the most iconic rappers of all time. Throughout his career, he has released 11 studio albums and a few compilations and EPs. His latest album, Music to Be Murdered By, was released on January 17, 2020. He has taken a bit of a back seat in recent years. Eminem hasn't toured since 2019, that being the “Rapture 2019” tour. However, he did appear on DJ Khaled's album God Did on the song “Use This Gospel with Kanye West.

During Ed Sheeran's “Mathematics” tour stop in Detroit, Eminem joined him on stage. The two performed “Lose Yourself” and “Stan.” If Ed Sheeran asked to license the song, unlike Ramaswamy, I think the Real Slim Shady would say yes.