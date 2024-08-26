ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Emma Raducanu takes on Sofia Kenin. Our US Open odds series has our Raducanu-Kenin prediction, odds, and pick. Find out how to watch Raducanu Kenin.

What a fascinating match in the first round of a major tennis tournament. Two former major champions battle in the round of 128. This isn't a quarterfinal or semifinal. This is a first-rounder between Raducanu, the 2021 U.S. Open champion, and Kenin, the 2020 Australian Open champion. Both women will always be major champions, and no one can take that away from them. However, they are both united in one other obvious way: Neither player has come especially close to winning a second major championship. Both players have been knocked around by injuries and the difficulty of trying to become annually consistent on tour. They are both still young — Kenin is 25 years old, Raducanu 21 — so there is time for them to make adjustments as they go along. Yet, it's a simple reality that future elite-level success is not a given for them. They are not established top-10 players. They have had their moments, but right now are both searching for the form they possessed when they won big titles a few years ago.

Raducanu showed glimpses of her 2021 championship form at Wimbledon. She was superb in Week 1 before losing midway through the tournament. She probably has more upside, but Kenin has a deserved reputation as a player who, even if she loses, will make her opponent earn a match victory. This is a really interesting contest which should elicit a lot of different betting opinions.

Here are the Raducanu-Kenin U.S. Open odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

U.S. Open Odds: Emma Raducanu-Sofia Kenin

Game Spread:

Raducanu -4.5: -112

Kenin +4.5: -118

Moneyline:

Raducanu -360

Kenin +280

To Win First Set:

Raducanu -260

Kenin +205

Total Games In Match:

Over 20.5: -122

Under 20.5: -110

Total Games Won:

Raducanu over 12.5: -110

Raducanu under 12.5: -122

Kenin over 9.5: -112

Kenin under 9.5: -118

How to Watch U.S. Open

Time: 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT — match won't start earlier but could start later if previous matches run long

TV: ESPN, ESPN Plus

Why Emma Raducanu Will Win

Raducanu showed at Wimbledon that she has more game, more weapons, more ways to win a point than Kenin does. Kenin is a little more limited in terms of her full arsenal of shots. Raducanu can manipulate spins and angles a little better, and at the highest levels of tennis, that means something. It's not a peripheral or minor detail.

With a 4.5-game spread, Raducanu just has to make sure she wins two sets with some degree of margin. A 6-4, 6-3 scoreline is a cover for Raducanu. That's not a blowout, but it is a comfortable win. If she wins one set 6-3, she just has to win the other set by two games, be it 7-5 or 6-4. That seems very doable here.

Why Sofia Kenin Will Win

Kenin might not win the match outright, but she is going to battle Raducanu. She is four years older but — at age 25 — hardly a graybeard in tennis terms. Kenin can still hit the ball hard and cover the court, asking questions Raducanu might not answer very easily. As long as each set is close — two games or fewer — Kenin covers. A 6-4, 6-4 score is a cashed ticket for Kenin backers at this spread.

Final Emma Raducanu-Sofia Kenin Prediction & Pick

We don't feel confident picking an outright winner, which means we do feel confident this match will be close. If the spread was 3.5 games for Raducanu, we would pass, but at 4.5 games, that's a good number for Kenin. A 6-4, 6-4 or 6-4, 7-5 score seems just about right, and Kenin covers if that is the final score.

Final Emma Raducanu-Sofia Kenin Prediction & Pick: Kenin +4.5 games