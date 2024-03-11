Emma Stone's net worth in 2024 is $40 million. Stone added to her trophy case at the 2024 Oscars by winning Best Actress for Poor Things. Let's look at Emma Stone's net worth in 2024.
Emma Stone's net worth in 2024 (estimate): $40 million
Emma Stone's net worth in 2024 sits at about $40 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
Stone was born in Scottsdale, Ariz., on Nov. 6th, 1988. Her acting career began in a local theater when she was 11 years old, and she appeared in sixteen plays at the Valley Youth Theatre in Phoenix. During this period, she focused on being an actress, choosing to be homeschooled.
Stone returned to high school at Xavier College Preparatory for one semester but convinced her parents to let her move to California to try acting. In January 2004, her mother moved with her to Los Angeles. Stone took online high school classes, worked part time, and auditioned for roles.
Emma Stone's early career
Emma's first roles in California may not be remembered, as she was Laurie Partridge on the VH1 talent show titled In Search of the New Partridge Family. She also made guest appearances on Lucky Louie and Drive.
Her film debut and where most readers were introduced to her was as a co-star on Superbad with Michael Cera and Jonah Hill. She also appeared in The Rocker, The House Bunny, Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, and Paper Man. Emma's most successful venture was in Zombieland, with the film grossing $102.3 million.
Stone's breakthrough performance came on Easy A, where she received multiple accolades. She was nominated for a BAFTA Rising Star Award and a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy. She won the MTV Movie Award for Best Comedic Performance.
Emma Stone's continued success
Stone's following two successful films were examples of making a lot out of a little. Crazy, Stupid, Love had a $50 million production budget but grossed $142.9 million globally. Stone won the Choice Movie Actress – Comedy Award at the 2012 Teen Choice Awards.
Her 2011 film, The Help, had an even smaller budget, with just $25 million put into the production. However, the film grossed $216 million and was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Picture. Stone is also well-known for the role of Gwen Stacy in The Amazing Spider-Man series.
One of Stone's most successful films was Birdman, where she was a co-star. The film had nine nominations at the Academy Awards and four wins.
Emma Stone wins two Oscars
Emma Stone won her second Oscar for Best Actress and delivered the most gracious speech https://t.co/iKvXkZzyfu pic.twitter.com/i1Zu5iJP5x
— For The Win (@ForTheWin) March 11, 2024
Stone tried her hand at musicals when she performed on Broadway from November 2014 to February 2015. Damien Chazelle cast her in the musical comedy-drama La La Land for her work on Broadway, and the film was a rousing success. It warned $440 million at the box office and won Stone an Oscar for Best Actress as well as BAFTA, Golden Globe, and SAG Awards.
Stone acted in less successful films, Battle of the Sexes and The Favourite. She tried her hand at producing in 2018 on the Netflix miniseries Maniac. The project was a reunion of Stone and Jonah Hill from their days on Superbad.
Stone has also had success in voice acting, working on video games and animated films. She has been in the game Sleeping Dogs and animated films Marmaduke and The Croods.
Stone worked on the sequel to Zombieland and had the tile role in Cruella in 2021. Her most recent project was as a producer and star of Poor Things, which received two Academy Award nominations. Stone won her second Oscar for Best Actress for her role in Poor Things.
Emma Stone is one of the most successful actresses of this generation and certainly highly acclaimed with already two Oscars. She earned $16 million from June 2012 to June 2013 and was the world's highest-paid actress in 2017, making $26 million. This made her one of Time Magazine's 100 most influential people.
Emma Stone is no stranger to any movie fans, but was her net worth in 2024 a surprise?