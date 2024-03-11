Emma Stone is just 35-years-old and won Best Actress for her performance in Poor Things. But how many Oscars has the four-time acting nominee won?
How many Oscars does Emma Stone have?
Throughout her career, Stone has received four acting Oscar nominations. Her first was for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Birdman. She'd subsequently be nominated for her performances in La La Land, The Favourite, and Poor Things.
Out of those, Stone has won two of those awards. Stone first won Best Actress for her performance in Damien Chazelle's La La Land before winning her second Best Actress award on March 10 for Poor Things.
Technically speaking, Stone is a five-time Oscar nominee. She produced Poor Things, which was distributed by Searchlight Pictures.
Given her young age, it's unlikely Stone is done garnering Oscar nominations (and possible wins). At last night's ceremony, Billie Eilish also became a two-time winner, taking home Best Original Song for “What Was I Made For?” from Barbie.
Poor Things tells the story of a young woman, Bella Baxter (Stone), who is resurrected via a brain transplant. However, her brain is swapped with that of an unborn infant's. She then goes on a journey of self-discovery through this whole new lens.
Emma Stone first gained fame for her roles in comedies like Superbad, Zombieland, and Easy A. She would go on to star in the likes of The Help, Movie 43, and the Amazing Spider-Man films with Andrew Garfield. Stone has also starred in the likes of the Croods series and Cruella.