The Football Association (FA) has made an important decision regarding Gareth Southgate's future as manager of the England football team. This announcement comes just before the Euro 2024 final against Spain, which promises to be a thrilling contest.

According to the Daily Mirror, the FA has decided that they want Southgate to continue as the England manager, regardless of the result of Sunday's final against Spain. Southgate's current contract is set to expire in December, and many thought he would leave at that time. However, this may no longer be the case, signaling the FA's confidence in his leadership.

Southgate has led England to two consecutive European Championship finals, making him the first men's manager to achieve this feat. He also guided the team to their first men's final on foreign soil. There have been rumors about Southgate being interested in managing a club team, with Manchester United being one possible destination. Despite this, the FA wants to recognize the progress made during his eight-year tenure, highlighting his impact on the national team.

Gareth Southgate's achievements and the FA's plans

Under Southgate's leadership, England reached the World Cup semi-finals in 2018 and the quarter-finals in 2022, where they were narrowly defeated by France, who went on to the finals. These achievements have cemented his reputation as a successful and respected manager on the international stage.

The FA hopes to convince Southgate to stay on as manager until the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. This long-term plan indicates their trust in his vision and ability to lead the team through the next World Cup cycle. England has yet to find out who they will face in their qualification group for this tournament, but with Southgate at the helm, they are expected to be strong contenders.

The FA's desire to keep Southgate as manager shows their appreciation for the team's advancements under his guidance. His tenure has seen England become a formidable force in international football, with notable successes and close calls in major tournaments. Southgate's emphasis on youth development, tactical flexibility, and team spirit has transformed the England team into a cohesive and competitive unit.

England will face Spain in Berlin on Sunday, aiming for victory. A historic win would end 56 years of waiting for a major tournament win for the men's team. The last time England won a major tournament was the 1966 World Cup, and fans are eager for a repeat of that success. Southgate's leadership has been a significant factor in England's recent successes, and the FA believes he is the right person to lead the team forward.

The road ahead for England

The future of England's football team looks bright with the FA's backing of Gareth Southgate. As the team prepares for the Euro 2024 final, fans and players can be confident in their manager's ability to guide them to potential victory. Southgate's calm demeanor, strategic acumen, and ability to inspire his players have made him a beloved figure in English football.

Looking ahead, the FA's decision to extend Southgate's tenure reflects a broader stability and long-term planning strategy. By securing his services until the 2026 World Cup, they aim to build on the current momentum and continue the development of a strong and competitive squad. This continuity is expected to benefit the team, allowing them to refine their tactics and build on their successes.

Southgate's future as England manager looks secure, with the FA showing their commitment to his leadership. As England takes on Spain in the Euro 2024 final, the nation will be rallying behind their manager and team, hopeful for a historic victory and excited about what lies ahead under Southgate's guidance.