England manager Gareth Southgate has dropped hints about extending his tenure with the national team beyond Euro 2024 and possibly leading them into the 2026 World Cup, reported by GOAL. The 53-year-old, England's most successful manager since Sir Alf Ramsey's 1966 World Cup victory, currently has a contract with the Football Association that expires in December.

Sources had previously speculated that Southgate might retire after the upcoming European Championship, concluding eight years at the helm. However, Southgate revealed during the Nations League draw in Paris that he intends to delay his decision until after Euro 2024, expressing his sole focus on achieving success in the tournament.

Speaking about his future plans, Southgate stated, “You’ve got to see how the summer goes. It’s as simple as that. My only focus is to try to win the tournament for England.” He emphasized the importance of concentrating on the upcoming competition before making any decisions about his managerial career.

After guiding England to the semi-final of the 2018 World Cup and the final of Euro 2020, Southgate remains committed to delivering a strong performance at Euro 2024. Despite contemplating resignation following England's 2022 World Cup quarterfinal loss to France, he decided to continue leading the team until the conclusion of Euro 2024.

Southgate's focus is currently on preparing for the Euros, with England drawn in Group C alongside Slovenia, Denmark, and Serbia. His approach involves building a squad capable of competing at the highest level, and he plans to make decisions about his future only after the summer tournament.

As part of the preparation, England has friendlies lined up against Brazil and Belgium in late March, followed by matches against Bosnia and Herzegovina and Iceland in early June. Gareth Southgate's dedication to England's success and his willingness to reflect on his managerial role post-Euros underline his commitment to the national team's ambitions.