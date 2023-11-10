Chelsea's Reece James has been warned by England manager Gareth Southgate that his spot in the national team is at "risk"

Chelsea‘s Reece James has been warned by England manager Gareth Southgate that his spot in the national team is at “risk”, reported by GOAL. He told Reece the warning after the defender declined an invitation to join the squad for the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against North Macedonia and Malta. Despite Southgate's desire to include James, the Chelsea captain cited fitness concerns, believing he isn't fully ready for the demands of international football.

Having recently returned to action in Chelsea's Carabao Cup victory over Blackburn Rovers after a three-month layoff, James expressed caution about pushing himself too soon. Southgate, while understanding James's decision, highlighted that there is intense competition for the right-back position in the England squad, and James has just one more chance to secure his spot before Euro 2024.

Southgate stated, “There is (a lot of talent ahead of James) and that’s the risk. He’s only got one more squad before the Euros. So he knows that.” The manager emphasized the importance of physical reliability, considering James's injury history, and expressed his understanding of the player's cautious approach.

The England boss revealed that he had a thorough conversation with James, who expressed his keenness to be part of the squad despite concerns. Southgate acknowledged James's injury record and the need for careful management to ensure the player's fitness for consecutive games.

Mauricio Pochettino, Chelsea's manager, is also mindful of easing James back into competitive football. After giving him playing time in recent matches, Pochettino aims to manage James's workload during the international break, allowing him to be in peak condition when club football resumes in late November.

What's next for Chelsea and Reece James?

As Chelsea prepares to face Manchester City in their last game before the November international break, James's role and fitness will be closely observed. His decision not to join the England squad reflects a cautious approach to ensure his sustained physical well-being.