The European quarterfinals are here, with the elite eight still in play as England battles Switzerland on Saturday in Germany. We're here to share our Euro odds series, make an England-Switzlerland prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

England defeated Slovakia 2-1 to advance to the quarterfinals. Things looked dour for the English for the majority of the match. Ivan Schranz scored a goal in the 25th minute to give Slovakia the lead. Ultimately, it was 1-0 Slovakia in the 90th minute, and England looked dead in the water.

But Jude Bellingham saved his squad and redeemed himself with the equalizer with extra time to give England a chance. Next, Harry Kane struck in the 91st minute with a beautiful header on a setup from Ivan Toney to give England the lead. The English held on for the win and advanced to the next round.

Switzerland stunned Italy 2-0 to send the defending champions home. Ruben Vargas assisted Remo Freuler, who kicked in for the first goal. Then, Michael Aebischer set up Vargas for the second goal to make it 2-0. It would be more than enough as the Italians could not get on the board.

The two countries have played 27 matches all time. England has won 19 times, while Switzerland has won three. They have also played five draws. England defeated Switzerland 2-1 in the last showdown on March 26, 2022.

Here are the 2024 Euros odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2024 Euros Odds: England-Switzerland Odds

Wagers below cover Extra Time/Penalties if required

England to Qualify: -176

Switzerland to Qualify: +142

Wagers below are graded on the result after 90 minutes plus stoppage time

England 3-Way Moneyline: +120

Switzterland 3-Way Moneyline: +290

Draw: +190

Over 2.5 goals: +156

Under 2.5 goals: -190

How to Watch England vs. Switzerland

Time: Noon ET/9 AM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: (Click Here for Free Trial)

Why England Will Win

Bukayo Saka is one of the forwards who needs to do more. Significantly, he did not score in the last match but passed the ball 46 times. Kane had his goal on five shots, including the one shot that connected. Additionally, he had 13 passes.

Declan Rice led the midfielders with one shot on goal and 86 passes. Also, Bellingham had a day with a goal and 32 passes. Phil Foden had a shot and 44 passes. Likewise, Kobbie Mainoo finished with two shots and 68 passes. England finished with an 88-percent passing rate. Furthermore, the English also accomplished a 63-percent possession rate.

The defense did its job, leveling a 54-percent tackle rate. Significantly, John Stones was solid, with nine tackles, three clears, and six interceptions. Kyle Walker added seven tackles, four clears, and seven interceptions. Meanwhile, Marc Guehi had one assist on offense as well as 14 tackles, three clears, and nine interceptions on defense. This defense did everything it could to help goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, who had two saves and one goal conceded.

England will win this match if the offense can set up better scoring chances. Consequently, a low-effort showing on offense for 90 minutes will not work this time, as Switzerland is much better than Slovakia.

Why Switzerland Will Win

Breel Embolo played a solid match and finished with two shots, including one on goal and 1o passes. Meanwhile, Dan Ndoye finished with three shots and 28 passes.

Granit Xhaka ended up with one shot and 95 passes. But Freuler led the midfielders with one goal, two shots, and 55 passes. Likewise, Aebisher finished with one assist and 57 passes. Fabian Rieder tallied two shots, one on goal, and 25 passes. Finally, Vargas had one goal, one assist, and 28 passes. Switzerland had a 90-percent pass accuracy rate and a 48-percent possession rate.

The defense was elite, not allowing the Italians to cross them at all. Manuel Akanji had two tackles, eight clears, and four interceptions. Additionally, Fabian Schar had six tackles, 10 clears, and four interceptions. Ricardo Rodriguez finished with six tackles, eight clears, and two interceptions. Overall, this defense also had a 44 percent tackle rate. It was enough to help goalkeeper Yann Sommer, who had two saves.

Switzerland will win this match if the offense can get the jump on the English early. Then, the defense must continue to tighten up and not allow Kane or Bellingham to break through the barriers.

Final England-Switzerland Prediction & Pick

England has not looked like itself for the majority of the tournament. It seems like they are playing on borrowed time. However, a win is a win. England proved it could handle itself, persevere, and overcome some obstacles. Kane and Bellingham showed up when they needed to and now have a goal in mind. We could see the English overcoming Switzerland and scoring much earlier. There will be no burnt scones in this one as the English cook properly and advance to the semifinals.

Final England-Switzerland Prediction & Pick: England to Qualify (-176)