Blackburn Rovers (15-4-13) and Blackpool (7-10-15) lock horns at Ewood Park in the English Championship on Tuesday. Join us as we continue our English Championship odds series, where we make our Blackburn-Blackpool prediction and pick.

The Rovers currently rank eighth in the Championship, earning 49 points from 15 wins and four draws in 32 games played. The Blackburnians carry a seven-game unbeaten streak across all competitions. Their last game against Swansea was a 1-0 victory thanks to Daniel Ayala’s 89th-minute goal.

Meanwhile, the Seasiders enter their sixth game in February. A win over Stoke City finally gave Blackpool a win after a six-game winless streak. They are currently in the 23rd spot of the Championship table, making them candidates for relegation alongside Huddersfield and Wigan.

Here are the Blackburn-Blackpool soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

English Championship Odds: Blackburn-Blackpool Odds

Blackburn: -110

Blackpool: +290

Draw:+240

Over 2.5 Goals: +108

Under 2.5 Goals: -132

How to Watch Blackburn vs. Blackpool

TV: N/A

Stream: fuboTV

Time: 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT

Why Blackburn Can Beat Blackpool

It looked for 89 minutes that Blackburn would have to settle for a fifth draw in a row in the Championship, but center-back Daniel Ayala connected with Dominic Hyam’s cross from a corner to secure three points for the team. In that match, the Blackburn Rovers had 50% possession and seven shots on goal with three of them on target.

This just marks win number two in England’s second-tier football in 2023, but Jon Dahl Tomasson’s men believe that this campaign could be their best chance to finish in the playoffs since promotion from League One in 2018. The Rovers are within touching distance of the playoff spot, as Luton and Watford are ahead by a single point while Sunderland and Millwall equalize them with 49 points. A couple of victories will definitely push the Rovers back into the top six with a chance to get back to the Premier League.

The Rovers made Ewood Park a fortress this season, winning 10 of their 15 league fixtures on familiar territory. They own the fifth-best home record, with league-leaders Burnley standing as the only team with more wins in front of their home faithful this term. Blackburn pulls nine total shots and 3.9 corners on average while holding the ball 51.6% of the time. Ben Brereton Diaz leads the team with 10 goals while Sorba Thomas is the leading assist-maker with six.

If Tomasson would like to snatch this win, he could take small changes in his starting XI. Brereton Diaz, Bradley Dack, and Scott Wharton are out for this game which means that Ryan Hedges, Sammie Szmodics, and Joe Rankin-Costello could see chances to start in this game.

Why Blackpool Can Beat Blackburn

Blackpool stands in the 23rd spot of the Championship table, amassing 31 points and tying them with Huddersfield and Wigan in the bottom three. No. 21 Rotherham has a two-point buffer over them and a win on the road will give them a temporary escape from relegation.

After six games in his stead as the new Blackpool boss, Mick McCarthy finally earned a win with the Tangerines to earn three points for the first time during the 64-year-old’s short reign, beating Stoke City 1-0 at Bloomfield Road. Ian Poveda’s seventh-minute goal marks Blackpool’s second win of the year, after securing a 4-1 win over Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup last January.

This will be a tough game away from home, as the Seasiders have lost their last four away matches in all competitions in 2023 and are winless on their travels since the trip to Coventry City in late October, a day on which second-half goals from Gary Madine and Jerry Yates completed a comeback in the West Midlands. Yates and Madine lead the team with nine and four goals, respectively, with 11 other players listing their names in Blackpool’s scoresheet.

McCarthy will have to play this game without Madine and Keshi Anderson. Blackpool would need to increase their game statistics by 10.8 total shots and 4.3 corners per game. If they focus on defending, they should match or exceed season averages of 15.8 tackles, 10.1 interceptions, 22.2 clearances and 3.5 saves. Yates will likely be fielded as the central strike, with Poveda, Sonny Carey, and Morgan Rogers assisting him on the wings. Andy Lyons, Callum Connolly, Curtis Nelson, and James Husband should see starts as defenders for the Tangerines.

Final Blackburn-Blackpool Prediction & Pick

Blackburn earned the win last September, and with their current form, they appear to have a slight advantage against the visitors. Back the Rovers to secure three points in this crucial match.

Final Blackburn-Blackpool Prediction & Pick: Blackburn (-110), Under 2.5 goals (-132)