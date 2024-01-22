A brand-new survival action game with heavy emphasis on combat arrives.

Enshrouded is the latest voxel-based survival game to arrive on Steam Early Access. Here’s everything you need to know about Enshrouded, including its release date, gameplay features, story, and trailers.

Enshrouded Release Date: January 24, 2024

Enshrouded Release Date Announcement Trailer

Enshrouded arrives on Steam Early Access on January 24, 2024. The game was developed and published by Keen Games.

Enshrouded Gameplay

Enshrouded Gameplay Overview Trailer

As a voxel-based survival game, Enshrouded’s gameplay loop focuses on base-building, exploration, and combat. What sets Enshrouded apart is its destructible environments that can be done through resource gathering. It also boasts flexible construction and gathering, allowing players to manipulate their environment to the slightest detail. The game has a very organic feel to its gameplay which easily makes this game stand out compared to other voxel-based survival games out there. The game also does away with other usual survival elements like hunger and sleep requirements which allows the game to focus more on its action adventure aspects.

Enshrouded’s combat also has a lot of promise. It also utilizes a skill tree system that players can use to customize their characters, learning Ranger, Warrior, and Mage skills, mixing and matching different skills to create a truly unique character.

Enshrouded allows up to sixteen players to play together in a single server.

Enshrouded Story

Enshrouded Story Overview Trailer

Enshrouded takes place in a shrouded land, with the player taking control of a Flameborn, said to be the last ember of hope of a dying race. As the player progresses through the story, they can reclaim the world from the fog and vanquish the shroud that covers it, making the world more habitable and less hostile. Can you and the other Flameborns stand against the Shroud?

