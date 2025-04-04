The ending of A Minecraft Movie, starring Jack Black and Jason Momoa, has big implications for a sequel. If the video game adaptation performs well at the box office, it could be paid off.

Warning: Spoilers for A Minecraft Movie ahead

A Minecraft Movie's ending battle

After narrowly escaping Malgosha (Rachel House), Henry (Sebastian Hansen) is wounded, and Garrett “The Garbage Man” Garrison (Jason Momoa) appears to be dead after sacrificing himself.

Steve (Jack Black) and Henry are saved by Natalie (Emma Myers) and Dawn (Danielle Brooks), who built a steady mushroom structure. Henry and Natalie embrace, and the quartet gets ready for what's coming.

Meanwhile, Malgosha, who now has the Orb of Dominance, tinkers with the Nether Portal, declaring war on the Overworld. A giant third-act battle ensues, and Steve, Henry, Natalie, and Dawn have to craft weapons and form an army.

Ultimately, despite the back-and-forth battle, Henry is able to secure the Orb of Dominance. He nearly falls to his death while retrieving it, but Garrett, who survived his fall using Steve's water trick, saves him. Garrett has learned to train one of the Nether creatures, and they fly through the air.

Finally, Malgosha is defeated. She tries to bait Steve into a sneak attack but fails several times. She then dies, and the Overworld is safe at last.

Henry, Garrett, Natalie, and Dawn return to the real world and are joined by Dennis, whom Steve gifts to Dawn. Before they go, Steve encourages them, especially Henry, to continue utilizing their creativity.

They leave, and Steve initially intends to stay back. However, he then decides to return to the real world after spending years in the Overworld.

The characters return home

Back in the real world, all five of the characters create Block City Battle Buddies, a successful video game. Dawn, a real estate agent, accomplishes her dream of opening a petting zoo with Dennis' help.

Natalie leaves her cushy social media marketing job, which she is seen taking at the beginning of A Minecraft Movie, and begins teaching self-defense classes using the skills she attained in the Overworld.

Henry shows up his bullies and successfully creates his jetpack. Steve and Garrett form a band and perform at the latter's store, which is not failing anymore.

What is A Minecraft Movie about?

A Minecraft Movie follows four social outcasts — Henry, Garrett, Dawn, and Natalie — who wander into the Overworld. Once there, they have to team up with master crafter Steve to save the Overworld from Malgosha.

Henry and Natalie recently moved to Chuglass, Idaho, following the death of their mother. The former, a genius, has a hard time fitting in at school, and the latter struggles with her new job.

Before his first day at his new school, Henry wanders into Garrett's video game store. While once a gaming legend, Garrett is now a sad has-been, trying anything to get a few bucks.

He won a storage auction under the impression it had an Atari, which he could sell for cash. He ends up winning Steve's old belongings, including the Orb that leads the characters to the Overworld.

Years ago, Steve sent Dennis to his house in the real world to hide the Orb of Dominance and the Earth Crystal from Malgosha. However, his house was eventually impounded, and his belongings were put up for auction.

A Minecraft Movie was directed by Jared Hess, who previously worked with Jack Black when making Nacho Libre. The script was written by Chris Bowman, Hubbel Palmer, Neil Widener, Gavin James, and Chris Galletta.

Black, Momoa, Brooks, Myers, and Hansen lead the cast. Jennifer Coolidge, House, Matt Berry, and Jemaine Clement also star in it.

A Minecraft Movie is in theaters.