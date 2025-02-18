Expect a “funny” appearance from Travis Kelce in Happy Gilmore 2, as star Adam Sandler praised the Kansas City Chiefs Chiefs tight end.

During an interview with Vanity Fair at the 50th anniversary episode of SNL, Sandler was asked to rate the tight end's performance. “12,” he quickly replied. “Funny as hell. No kidding; unbelievable.”

This is great news for fans of Kelce and Happy Gilmore. He is one of the many celebrity cameos in the sequel (also included in the movie is Bad Bunny), and he will probably have a bit role.

Fans will not have to wait too much longer for Happy Gilmore 2. It recently wrapped filming in December 2024, so the post-production process is underway. Expect updates on a trailer and subsequent release coming in the near future.

What is Happy Gilmore 2 about?

The upcoming Happy Gilmore 2 will pair returning star Adam Sandler with new ones, such as Travis Kelce. It will also bring back Julie Bower, Christopher McDonald, Dennis Dugan, Allen Covert, and Ben Stiller from the first movie.

Some of the other stars include Margaret Qualley and Benny Safdie. Additionally, Eminem, Dan Patrick, Becky Lynch, Reggie Bush, and Maxwell Jacob Friedman (better known as MJF in AEW) will also appear alongside Kelce.

Sandler co-wrote the script with Tim Herlihy and also produced it via his Happy Madison Productions banner. Netflix holds the distribution rights to the sequel.

Happy Gilmore 2 is the latest venture between Adam Sandler and Netflix. He has starred in several movies for them, including Murder Mystery, Hustle, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, Leo, and Spaceman.

What is Kelce up to?

Currently, Kelce is enjoying his offseason following the Kansas City Chiefs' disappointing Super Bowl 59 performance. They lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 40-22 as they attempted to win their third Super Bowl in a row.

Unfortunately, Travis Kelce was largely a non-factor in the game. He had four catches for 39 yards on six targets. That was still good enough to finish second on the team in catches and yards, though, behind Xavier Worthy (eight catches for 157 yards and two touchdowns).

Now, the star tight end will have a few months off before having to get back into football, should he choose to come back. There have been rumors of him hanging it up after the season. Chiefs fans will find out sooner or later whether or not he plans to play in 2025.

The 2024 NFL season was not one of Kelce's best. He finished the season with 87 receptions, 12th in the league, but only 823 yards. He also only caught three touchdowns.

It was a continuation of his slow decline. After catching 110 passes for 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2022, he only caught 93 passes for 984 yards and five touchdowns in 2023. Still, the Chiefs managed to win the Super Bowl in both years.

Overall, Kelce has logged over 1,000 catches, 12,100 yards, and 77 touchdowns in his career. If he hangs it up, he will be regarded as one of the greatest tight ends ever. He is a three-time Super Bowl champion and has been named to seven All-Pro teams (four First-team, three Second-team). Additionally, Kelce is a 10-time Pro Bowler. He made it every year from 2015-24.