The 50th anniversary episode of SNL was star-studded, including NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning, who poked fun at his “brutal” retirement.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosted an audience Q&A during the SNL 50th anniversary episode. Former SNL host Manning stood up as the final person to ask a question. “Is Lorne [Michaels] gonna retire now?” Manning asked.

He inquired about Michaels' status as he is seemingly looking for a job. Manning then joked about his retirement, which is filled with sponsorships and commercials.

“That's great news,” Manning replied when Fey and Poehler assured him Michaels' seat at the table was not opening up. “Lorne, never retire. It's brutal out here.”

After learning that Michaels was not retiring soon, Manning gave him some advice. He revealed that he “hates” being retired, as aging makes him “feel like such a loser.”

“They have me doing all these commercials — insurance, beer,” he joked. “I did one for the other day for something called Fan Fight Power Monster 3. I don't even know what the hell it is — I just assumed it was a video game, but then the last voiceover, I said, ‘Now in diet chili flavor.' I hate being retired. No, seriously, Lorne, getting old sucks. You feel like such a loser.”

What has Peyton Manning been up to since his NFL retirement?

Since retiring from the NFL, Peyton Manning has started teaming with his brother, Eli, for the ManningCast broadcast. They host celebrities and athletes during various Monday Night Football broadcasts. It serves as an alternative to the standard NFL broadcasts.

Additionally, he is the face of numerous commercials, as he said during SNL's 50th anniversary episode. Manning has previously been seen in ads for Nationwide Insurance and Papa John's.

Previously, Peyton Manning hosted SNL in March 2007 following the Indianapolis Colts' Super Bowl 41 victory over the Chicago Bears.

Throughout his illustrious career, Manning was named to 10 All-Pro teams (seven First-team, three Second-team), 14 Pro Bowls, and was named NFL MVP five times.

He was drafted with the first-overall pick in the 1998 NFL Draft by the Colts. He previously played college football at Tennessee. With the Colts, he won a Super Bowl and appeared in another (they lost to the New Orleans Saints).

Joining the Broncos

After the 2011 season, during which he played zero games due to injuries, Manning was released by the Colts. He then signed with the Denver Broncos, appearing in two Super Bowls (and winning one) with them.

In 2013, Manning had a record-setting year with the Broncos. He passed for 5,477 yards, 55 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. The Broncos made the Super Bowl but were blown out by the Seattle Seahawks.

He retired after the 2015 NFL season and left the game atop most of the NFL's passing records (that were later topped by Tom Brady). He still holds the record for the most passing touchdowns in a season (55), passing yards in a season (5,477), and most touchdown passes in a game (seven).

Manning threw for over 71,000 yards in his career. He finished his career with 539 touchdowns and 251 interceptions as well, with a completion percentage of 65.3%.