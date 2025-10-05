Angel Reese and Idris Elba were trading skills and advice on the set of their new film, A House of Dynamite.

During the New York Film Festival last month, the Chicago Sky star spoke to PEOPLE about how Elba gave her some advice as she steps into acting, making her film debut with A House of Dynamite, and she also lent her basketball expertise.

“He just said, ‘Stay confident. Be yourself. Have fun,' ” Reese told the outlet of Elba. “We were shooting baskets … and I was teaching him a few things too, so it was really fun.”

Reese was drafted No. 7 overall by the Chicago Sky during the 2024 WNBA Draft. Prior to entering the WNBA, she won her alma mater, LSU, a NCAA Championship in 2023 — the franchise's first championship win. So teaching Elba a thing or two about basketball was a piece of cake for the WNBA star.

What is Angel Reese and Idris Elba's new movie about?

A House of Dynamite is an American political thriller directed by Kathryn Bigelow and written by Noah Oppenheim.

“When a single, unattributed missile is launched at the United States, a race begins to determine who is responsible and how to respond,” the synopsis reads per IMDB.

While this is an American political thriller and Elba is British, he was open about how playing an American political figure at the highest rank in government was for him.

“Playing the president was a challenge, but I'm hoping that … I wanted to bring a human side to this character, and I hope the audience enjoy that,” Elba explained to the outlet.

Alongside Elba and Reese, they will be starring in the film with Rebecca Ferguson, Anthony Ramos, Greta Lee, Gabriel Basso, Willa Fitzgerald, and more.

A House of Dynamite will premiere in theaters Oct. 10 and begin streaming on Netflix Oct. 24 Take a