Netflix enters 2026 with momentum, stacking January with prestige TV, blockbuster franchises, and deep library drops that feel designed for all day winter binge sessions. The streamer does not ease into the year quietly. Instead, it leans on proven hits while adding enough fresh originals to keep conversation flowing all month.

Returning series lead the charge. Unlocked: A Jail Experiment comes back on January 7 and continues its tense social experiment format that sparked heavy discussion last season. Love Is Blind: Germany follows on January 8, expanding the global dating universe with new cultural dynamics and unpredictable outcomes. Sports entertainment fans get another inside look when WWE: Unreal returns on January 20, lifting the curtain on creative decisions, backstage politics, and the business side of wrestling. Then comes the crown jewel. Bridgerton Season 4 Volume 1 arrives on January 29 and instantly becomes one of the month’s most anticipated releases, ready to dominate social feeds and group chats.

January also brings major movie energy. Ghostbusters: Answer the Call lands on January 1, giving subscribers a lighthearted supernatural option to kick off the year. Book lovers should circle January 9 for People We Meet on Vacation, the long awaited adaptation of Emily Henry’s beloved romance. The film aims to capture the emotional push and pull that made the novel a bestseller, positioning it as an early standout for Netflix’s 2026 film slate.

The biggest flex comes mid month. On January 15, Netflix drops every single James Bond movie in one massive collection, per Newsweek. From Sean Connery’s debut in Dr. No to Daniel Craig’s final turn in No Time to Die, the entire franchise becomes available at once. Few additions feel this comprehensive, and the timing invites full franchise rewatches or first time deep dives into the iconic spy saga.

Beyond the headliners, January fills out with volume and variety. Award winners like 12 Years a Slave, crowd pleasers like Pitch Perfect, prestige favorites like Licorice Pizza, and long running series such as Southland and Rizzoli & Isles all join the catalog. Netflix also says goodbye to Confessions of a Shopaholic on January 16, making the early weeks the last chance to revisit the Sophie Kinsella adaptation.

Overall, January 2026 feels purposeful. Netflix blends cultural heavyweights with comfort viewing and global originals, setting a confident tone for the year ahead.

Complete list of Netflix releases in January 2026

January 1

12 Years A Slave (2013)

30 Minutes or Less (2011)

Becky (2020)

Bleeding Tiger: Resolution (2025)

Brüno (2009)

Colombiana (2011)

Conan the Destroyer (1984)

Dawn of the Dead (2004)

Detective Conan (Collection 3)

Dr. Seuss’s Red Fish, Blue Fish Season 2

Despicable Me (2010)

Despicable Me 2 (2013)

District 9 (2009)

Dune (version TBA)

Erin Brockovich (2000)

Facing the Giants (2006)

Falling Skies Seasons 1–5

Ford v. Ferrari (2019)

Forever My Girl (2018)

Free Solo (2018)

Ghostbusters: Answer the Call (2016)

Green Room (2015)

Harry and the Hendersons (1987)

Hellboy (2004)

Johnny Mnemonic (1995)

Just Go With It (2011)

Lies We Tell (2017)

Lone Survivor (2013)

Love from 9 to 5 Season 1

Man on Fire (2004)

Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life (1983)

Mr. Malcolm’s List (2022)

My Girl (1991)

My Korean Boyfriend Season 1

Only the Brave (2017)

Physical: Welcome to Mongolia Season 1

Pitch Perfect (2012)

Pitch Perfect 2 (2015)

Priscilla (2023)

Run Away Limited Series

The Miracle Season (2018)

The Vanishing of Sidney Hall (2017)

Time Flies Limited Series

Transformers: Earthspark Season 3

Twins (1988)

Wild Things (1998)

2

After the Quake (2025)

Found Seasons 1–2

Grizzly & The Lemmings Season 4

Land of Sin Season 1

Your Turn to Kill Season 1

January 3

The Following Seasons 1–3

5

Defying Destiny Season 1

January 6

Good Cop / Bad Cop Season 1

7

11.22.63 Limited Series

Marcello Hernández: American Boy (2026)

Unlocked: A Jail Experiment Season 2

January 8

HIS & HERS Limited Series

Love Is Blind: Germany Season 2

9

Alpha Males Season 4

Depeche Mode: M (2025)

People We Meet on Vacation (2025)

Prodigal Son Seasons 1–2

Stone Cold Fox (2025)

The Threesome (2025)

January 12

Bob Marley: One Love (2024)

13

The Boyfriend Season 2

January 14

Distorted (2018)

Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web Season 1

The Queen of Flow Season 3

Veronica Mars Seasons 1–3

15

Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials Limited Series

Amish Stud (2023)

Bone Lake (2024)

James Bond Movie Collection

Kumiko: The Treasure Hunter (2014)

Love Through a Prism Season 1

Suitcase Killer: The Melanie McGuire (2022)

The Children Act (2007)

The Royal We (2025)

The Upshaws Part 7

To Love, To Lose Season 1

January 16

Can This Love Be Translated? Season 1

Licorice Pizza (2021)

No Tail to Tell Season 1

Southland Seasons 1–5

The Rip (2026)

19

Sandokan Season 1

January 20

Just a Dash Seasons 1–3

Rizzoli & Isles Seasons 1–7

Star Search Season 1

WWE: Unreal Season 2

21

Kidnapped: Elizabeth Smart (2025)

January 22

Cosmic Princess Kaguya! (2026)

Finding Her Edge Season 1

23

Skyscraper Live (2026)

The Big Fake (2026)

January 26

My Sesame Street Friends: My Sesame Music (2020)

27

Mike Epps: Delusional (2026)

January 29