According to recently emerged reports, WWE is now planning on continuing its working relationship with stand-up comedian Tony Hinchcliffe.

Fightful Select recently reported that despite last year's cancellation of the planned SummerSlam Late Night show with Hinchcliffe and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, the Stamford-based promotion is expected to continue its working partnership with the comedian.

WWE sources close to Fightful Select noted that the relationship between the two parties is fine despite the previously scrapped show. Fightful Select claimed that the topic of their relationship only surfaced after Hinchcliffe's recent appearances tied to WWE. The sources added that WWE expects to collaborate again with Hinchcliffe, although the details are currently unknown, but it is believed to be a late-night program.

We can also expect this to be a bold move to expand their already growing fanbase on Netflix, since Hinchcliffe's specials are available to stream on the platform.

Hinchcliffe is a professional wrestling fan and has been vocal about his love for the sport. He even appeared on Stephanie McMahon's podcast last month in December 2025. The comedian is best remembered by WWE fans for his controversial Roast of WrestleMania in April. Its popularity later led to the announcement of the SummerSlam Late Night show, which was later canceled a week before its scheduled date in July, due to a lack of demand.

WWE star Dominik Mysterio is Tony Hinchcliffe's favorite

During his recent appearance on What's Your Story? With Steph McMahon, comedian Hinchcliffe opened up about his new favorite WWE superstar, Dominik Mysterio. Mysterio is currently sidelined and recovering from a shoulder injury.

“Like I was saying last night, my new favorite is Dominik Mysterio. When he does that flex and doesn't really flex,” Hinchcliffe added. “Oh, my God. It's unbelievable. He is just a star. And you're waiting for him to cheat or lie or steal, any of it, and it's just unbelievable.

“He's just a next-level generation of heel, which is just so awesome to see,” he continued.