Apple TV+ will release a new concert film of U2 singer Bono's Stories of Surrender Tour in May 2025. U2 fans will love the recent development.

The streaming service announced the new film on Wednesday, February 26, 2025. They dubbed it as a “vivid reimagining” of his Stories of Surrender Tour. Bono: Stores of Surrender will be streaming on Apple TV+ on Friday, May 30, 2025. In a surprising twist, it will be the first feature-length film to be available in Apple Immersive on Vision Pro headsets.

In the description, Apple TV+ promises the “powerful emotions of a stadium tour” in the “intimate” show. The first poster uses a similar logo to his Stores of Surrender Tour and sees Bono sitting in a chair with his arms folded.

“All of the powerful emotions of a stadium tour. All of the intimate storytelling of a one-man show,” the description reads. “The groundbreaking documentary event [Bono: Stores of Surrender] streams May 30 on Apple TV+ and will be the first feature-length film available in Apple Immersive on Vision Pro.”

What is Bono's Stores of Surrender about?

The Stories of Surrender Tour was done in support of U2 singer Bono's memoir, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story. He embarked on the solo tour with Kate Ellis, Gemma Doherty, and Jacknife Lee.

It started as a 14-show tour across North America and Europe in 2022. However, Bono returned to New York City to close the tour with an 11-show residency in April 2023, with the run ending in May.

Each show, Bono would read snippets of his book and act out portions of it. He would also perform U2 songs in stripped-down arrangements, similar to the ones heard on Songs of Surrender.

The Stories of Surrender Tour ended months before Bono and U2 started their Sphere residency in Las Vegas. They performed 40 shows at the high-tech venue centered around their 1991 Achtung Baby album.

U2 would perform the album in full every night. This meant that album tracks, such as “So Cruel” were performed for the first time in decades.

The residency concluded on March 2, 2024. It has been relatively quiet on the U2 front since then, outside of their 20th-anniversary celebration of How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb.

Hopefully, Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen Jr. are back on the road sooner rather than later with new U2 material. Their last album of new music was released in 2017, Songs of Experience.