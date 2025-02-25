Will Marvel star Chris Pratt return in either of the next two Avengers movies, Doomsday or Secret Wars? The Guardians of the Galaxy star is unable to answer.

While talking to Deadline on the red carpet for The Electric State, which is directed by the Russo Brothers (Joe and Anthony), who will helm Avengers movies Doomsday and Secret Wars, Pratt was asked about returning to Marvel. His publicist interrupted him, pushing him to the next interview.

The interviewer said, “Fans would love to see you re-team with the Russos,” to which Pratt replied, “Oh, I know that. I know!”

As Pratt was talking, his publicist ushered him to the next interview. “We're out of time. I'm so sorry,” the publicist said as Pratt walked to the next spot.

Who knows — perhaps the interview was pushing their time limit, and Pratt had to move on. The timing was hilarious, though, as it seemed like Pratt was unable to say more.

Will Chris Pratt return to Marvel in Avengers Doomsday or Secret Wars?

Marvel fans know that Pratt will eventually return to the cinematic universe as Peter Quill/Star-Lord. At the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, it was confirmed he would come back at some point.

Either of the next two Avengers movies would make a lot of sense. Doomsday is confirmed to feature 60 characters. It would make sense if Quill is one of them to return to the fold.

Previously, Pratt appeared in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. He got to team with the likes of Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Spider-Man (Tom Holland), and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch).

What is unclear is if Quill will be joined by any of his former Guardians of the Galaxy teammates. The OG team disbanded at the end of Vol. 3, and Rocket (Bradley Cooper) now leads the new iteration of the group. Perhaps Quill will get to reunite with his friends in the next Avengers movies.

The Guardians of the Galaxy series

You could argue Pratt got his big break with Guardians of the Galaxy in 2014. He led the Marvel movie and starred in it alongside Cooper, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, and Vin Diesel.

It was a surprise hit for Marvel, grossing over $770 million worldwide at the box office. The sequel, Vol. 2, made even more, grossing $863 million during its theatrical run. The third installment, Vol. 3, did not quite reach the heights of its predecessor, but it still grossed $845 million.

James Gunn spearheaded the Guardians of the Galaxy series for Marvel. He wrote and directed all three movies in the trilogy. Since then, he has become the co-CEO of DC Studios. He will oversee their cinematic universe, starting with the Gunn-directed Superman in July 2025.