Finally, on April 28, 2025, Beyoncé opened the Cowboy Carter Tour in Inglewood, California, playing a lengthy setlist full of hit songs from her latest album.

She played a 36-song setlist during the opening show. Beyoncé treated her fans to a special show. The show marked the first of 32 planned shows across the itinerary.

The Cowboy Carter Tour is Beyoncé's 10th headlining tour. It is her first tour since the Renaissance World Tour ended in 2023. The tour was announced in early 2025.

Before the tour was announced, Beyoncé performed a halftime show during a Christmas Day game between the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Ravens.

During the performance, she debuted nine songs from Cowboy Carter. It set the precedent for what the tour for the album's tour would look like.

The Cowboy Carter Tour starts with a North American leg that will also visit Chicago, Illinois, and East Rutherford, New Jersey. She will then go to London, England, and Saint-Denis, France, before coming back to North America for 10 final shows.

There still could be more dates announced for the tour. However, as of the time of this writing, 32 total dates are planned across North America and Europe.

Full setlist for Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour opening show

Below is the setlist for Beyoncé's first show of her Cowboy Carter Tour from April 28, 2025, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, according to Setlist.fm.

Act I

“American Requiem” (live debut)

“Blackbird” (The Beatles cover)

“The Star-Spangled Banner” (John Stafford Smith and Francis Scott Key cover)

“Freedom”

“Ya Ya/Why Don't You Love Me”

Act II

“America Has a Problem”

“Spaghetti”

“Formation”

“My House”

“Diva”

Act III

“Alligator Tears” (live debut)

“Just for Fun” (live debut)

“Protector” (live debut; with Blue Ivy Carter and Rumi Carter)

“Flamenco” (live debut)

Act IV

“Desert Eagle” (live debut)

“Riverdance”

“II Hands II Heaven” (live debut)

“Sweet Honey Buckiin'”/”Pure”/”Summer Renaissance”

Act V

“Jolene” (Dolly Parton cover)

“Daddy Lessons”

“Bodyguard” (live debut)

“II Most Wanted” (live debut)

“Cuff It”

“Tyrant”

“Thique”

“Levii's Jeans”

“Daughter”

Act VI

“I'm That Girl”

“Cozy”

“Alien Superstar”

Act VII

“Texas Hold ‘Em”

“Crazy in Love”

“Heated”

“Before I Let Go” (Maze feat. Frankie Beverly cover)

Act VIII

“16 Carriages”

Encore