There is a new spin-off coming for Blue Bloods following its series finale, and Donnie Wahlberg could be coming back as Danny Reagan.

Deadline reports CBS has given a straight-to-series order to a Blue Bloods spin-off centered around Danny. However, it will not be taking place in New York City like the iconic procedural series. The series' working title is called Boston Blue.

Of course, the title suggests that it will feature a new city as the backdrop. According to Deadline's report, Danny “takes a position with Boston PD. Once in Boston, he is paired with Detective Lena Peters, the eldest daughter of a prominent law enforcement family.”

The spin-off comes from S.W.A.T. writers Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis. It will be a part of CBS' 2025-26 broadcast season.

This is a great development for fans of the beloved series. Boston Blue is the first spin-off to spawn from Blue Bloods. Perhaps there could be more coming down the line.

CBS loves spin-offs

Recently, CBS has been green-lighting spin-offs. The Big Bang Theory's iconic series, Young Sheldon, ran from 2017-24. It was the first spin-off from the iconic spin-off.

However, the universe continued to expand. Another spin-off, Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, came out following Young Sheldon's finale in May 2024. Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage premiered in October 2024. So far, 10 episodes have aired in the first season of the spin-off.

Similarly, the Blue Bloods spin-off will come months after the original series ended. Doing this gives fans enough time to build up their hype for the show.

Who does Donnie Wahlberg play in Blue Bloods?

For all 14 seasons, Wahlberg led Blue Bloods as Detective Danny Reagan. He was one of the five stars to be a main character in all 14 seasons of the hit CBS series.

The other mainstays of Blue Bloods were Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, and Tom Selleck. They all starred as other members of the Reagan family, with Selleck playing the patriarch, New York City Police Commissioner Frank Reagan.

Now, Wahlberg will get his own series to shine. He was the lead in an ensemble, and now he gets to lead another series in a new city with new characters. Perhaps some of the OG Blue Bloods characters will return in the spin-off as well.

Early in his career, Wahlberg gained notoriety for being a founding member of New Kids on the Block. His brother, Mark Wahlberg, was also a member of the group.

They were formed in 1984 and remained together for a decade. Some of the original members would reunite in 2008 and have been going steady since.

He then went into acting, appearing in movies like The Sixth Sense, Righteous Kill, and Zookeeper. His last movie role was in 2011's Zookeeper, which stars Kevin James. Wahlberg has also starred in three installments of the Saw franchise.

However, he has had roles in other TV series, such as Boomtown, Runaway, The Kill Point, and Wahlburgers. His other notable credits include Donnie Loves Jenny, Very Scary People, and The Masked Singer.