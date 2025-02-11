The untitled upcoming Big Bang Theory spin-off series from Chuck Lorre is bringing back another key character. It is already confirmed to bring back stars Kevin Sussman, Brian Posehn, and Lauren Lapkus in their respective roles.

Deadline reports that John Ross Bowie will also return in the Big Bang Theory spin-off to play Barry Kripke. Previously, Bowie played the role in 25 episodes of The Big Bang Theory from 2009-19.

Technically, the series has yet to be officially green-lit by CBS. So, like the other cast members, Bowie has signed a “WBTV talent holding deal.”

Lorre is working with Zak Penn and Big Bang co-creator Bill Prady on the new spin-off, which will follow the characters of Stuart Bloom (Sussman), Bert (Posehn), and Denise (Lapkus).

It is unknown what the series is actually about and if any other major Big Bang Theory characters will return in the spin-off. Jim Parsons recently reprised the role of Sheldon Cooper on-screen in the Young Sheldon series finale. Mayim Bialik also appeared as Amy, his wife.

The growing Big Bang Theory universe

Since The Big Bang Theory premiered on CBS in 2007, it has become one of the most popular sitcoms ever. It ran for 12 seasons through May 2019 and has launched several spin-offs.

The first was Young Sheldon, which depicted the early life of Sheldon Cooper. While Parsons returned as an executive producer and narrator of the series, he did not appear on-screen until the seventh season in the series finale.

Iain Armitage took over the role of Sheldon in the spin-off. He grew with the role as Sheldon graduates high school and college in the series. It ends with him going to Caltech, where he famously meets the Big Bang Theory crew.

Young Sheldon was a hit, and it ended in May 2024 after seven seasons. However, the world would not stop there, as another spin-off, Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, was green-lit.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage follows the title characters — played by Montana Jordan and Emily Osment — as they navigate young parenthood. It premiered on October 17, 2024, just months after Young Sheldon concluded.

The Young Sheldon spin-off also brought back Zoe Perry, Annie Potts, Raegan Revord, and Craig T. Nelson in their roles as guest stars. Perhaps Armitage is set for a return sooner or later.

Now, the world will continue again with the next Big Bang Theory spin-off. It will be the first to presumably take place in the present day, given the characters' ages. More developments should come soon.