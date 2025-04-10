Every year, the Cannes Film Festival hosts world premieres of high-profile movies, and this year, U2 singer Bono's Stories of Surrender film from Apple TV+ will be one of them.

Apple TV and U2 announced that Bono: Stories of Surrender will hold its world premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. More details will be announced, but the festival takes place from Tuesday, May 13, 2025, to Saturday, May 24, 2025.

“From the intimacy of the Beacon Theater to the bright lights of the Croisette. [Bono: Stories of Surrender] will have its world premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival,” the announcement read.

Previously, U2 performed at the 2007 Cannes Film Festival. They were there for the premiere of their U23D concert film. The band also performed an impromptu set with performances of “Vertigo” and “Where the Streets Have No Name.”

The upcoming Stories of Surrender film was announced in February 2025. Bono's one-man show was filmed during his Beacon Theatre residency in 2023.

While dubbed a “one-man show,” Bono was joined by Jacknife Lee, Kate Ellis, and Gemma Doherty for the show. They brought U2 songs and passages from his book alive with their backing arrangements.

Bono: Stories of Surrender will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, May 30, 2025. It will also be the first feature-length film made available in Apple Immersive Video. That will present the film with 8K Spatial Audio and a 180-degree video, putting viewers on stage with the singer.

The Stories of Surrender Tour began in November 2022 with 14 shows across North America and Europe. It was in support of his memoir, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story.

He announced a second run of shows at the Beacon Theatre in New York City that took place from April to May 2023. Now, fans who missed them will be able to see the show from the comfort of their couch.

U2 was busy in 2023. After Bono wrapped his solo tour, the band embarked on their first-ever concert residency in Las Vegas, Nevada. U2 opened the high-tech Sphere venue with their residency centered around Achtung Baby.