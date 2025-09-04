It has been a big year for fans of The Boss, and they will have a new box set of Bruce Springsteen's Nebraska album, featuring the long-rumored Electric Nebraska, to coincide with the release of the biopic Deliver Me from Nowhere.

On Friday, October 17, 2025, a week before Deliver Me from Nowhere comes out, Nebraska '82: Expanded Edition will be released. The box sets will be released on CD and vinyl, and both come with a Blu-ray that features a performance of the album filmed earlier this year.

“I’ve written a lot of other narrative records, but there’s just something about that batch of songs on ‘Nebraska’ that holds some sort of magic,” Springsteen wrote in the announcement.

The announcement was made with an accompanying video. Springsteen addressed the long-awaited Electric Nebraska, which features arrangements of the songs with the E Street Band. The recordings “shocked” Springsteen upon rediscovering them.

“Over the years, I've been asked about Electric Nebraska, and I always thought the question was ridiculous,” he began. “Finally, I went back into the vault, lo and behold, there it was.”

He recently told The New York Times that Electric Nebraska did exist. He did concede that it's not the “full album.” However, the box set's Electric Nebraska still features six songs from the original album and two from Born in the U.S.A.

This is the second box set to be released by Springsteen this year. Earlier, he released Tracks II: The Lost Albums, a collection of seven previously unreleased albums from his vault.

When does Bruce Springsteen's Electric Nebraska box set come out?

Article Continues Below

The forthcoming Nebraska box set will be released on October 17. That is one week before his biopic will be released. Springsteen is giving the fans what they want.

In addition to the Electric Nebraska album, the box set includes a 2025 remaster of the album. Additionally, it features nine outtakes from the sessions, and it also features the solo live performance recorded earlier this year.

Fans can hear the Electric Nebraska rendition of “Born in the U.S.A.” on streaming platforms. Of course, it would not be released as part of Nebraska. Instead, it would become the title track of his next album.

However, Springsteen previously released a demo version of the song in his first edition of Tracks. Now, fans will hear what it originally sounded like with the E Street Band backing him.

Springsteen was on tour earlier this year, and he is not slowing down. He was also present at the premiere of his biopic at the Telluride Film Festival.

Nebraska '82: Expanded Edition will be released on October 17.