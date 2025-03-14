Jonathan Majors is attempting to turn the page on a tumultuous chapter of his career. With his long-delayed film Magazine Dreams finally hitting over 2,000 theaters on March 21, Majors is seeking a return to Hollywood’s good graces. Amidst this comeback effort, Michael B. Jordan has made a surprising declaration: he wants Majors back for Creed IV, per WorldofReel.

Jordan Stands by Majors

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Jordan expressed his willingness to collaborate with Majors again. “I would love to make Creed IV together — among other projects,” he said. This statement is turning heads, considering Majors’ recent legal troubles. In December 2023, he was convicted of one count of assault and one count of harassment following an altercation with his former girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. While he avoided prison time, he was ordered to complete a 52-week batterer’s intervention program and continue mental health therapy.

Despite this, Jordan has continued to publicly support Majors. In a conversation with GQ, Jordan reinforced his loyalty, saying, “I’m proud of his resilience and his strength through it all… That’s my boy.” He avoided discussing the specifics of Majors’ legal issues but acknowledged the difficulty of the situation while celebrating Majors’ recent engagement to Meagan Good. When asked directly if he would work with Majors again, Jordan didn’t hesitate: “Yes. Yes.”

A Risky Pitch for Creed IV

Jordan’s desire to work with Majors again raises the question: Can he realistically push Creed IV forward with Majors as part of the cast? Given Jordan’s industry influence, particularly at Amazon/MGM, he might have the leverage to advocate for Majors’ return. However, the optics of such a decision could pose significant challenges for the studio. The Creed franchise remains a major property, and any association with controversy could impact its reception.

Support for Majors isn’t limited to Jordan. Academy Award-winner Matthew McConaughey, who worked with Majors in White Boy Rick, also shared his perspective with THR: “I’ve known and know him as someone who is continuously striving to improve as a human, a man, and an actor. I believe in him.”

Jordan’s past praise for Majors further underscores his respect for him as a collaborator. Ahead of Creed III, Michael B. Jordan spoke about their dynamic: “For me as a director, just to have that running mate and scene partner made all the difference in the world. Jonathan was incredible, man. He showed up every day ready to go to war, ready to work.”

Whether Majors will officially rejoin the Creed universe remains uncertain, but Jordan’s endorsement signals that the door isn’t closed. The ultimate decision will rest with the studio, audience sentiment, and Majors’ ability to rehabilitate his image in Hollywood.