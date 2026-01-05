From the new seasons of acclaimed Idris Elba and Harrison Ford-led series to the continuation of Palm Royale Season 2, Apple TV+ has lots of new stuff coming in January 2026 (Sign up for a free trial!).

The third season of Shrinking, starring Ford and Jason Segel, is set to premiere on Wednesday, January, 2026, on Apple TV+. The first episode of the season will premiere on that day, and new episodes will follow every Wednesday through Apr. 8.

Shrinking follows. a grieving therapist who wants to become more involved in his patients' lives. Ford, Jessica Williams, Christa Miller, and Michael Urie also star in the series.

The series has received critical acclaim, landing nine total Emmy nominations across its first two seasons. Their nominations include Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Segal and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for Ford.

Hijack returns for a second season after its first season aired in the summer of 2023. Elba once again returns as Sam Nelson, a business negotiator.

The plot of the upcoming season is unknown. However, viewers won't have to wait long to find out. The first episode of the second season will premiere on Wednesday, Jan. 14. New episodes will follow every Wednesday through Mar. 4.

Everything coming to Apple TV+ in January 2026

Below is the full list of new titles coming to Apple TV+ in January 2026. Note: they are separated by day.

Wednesday, January 7

Palm Royale (Season 2, Episode 9)

Friday, January 9

Tehran (Season 3 premiere)

Wednesday, January 14

Hijack (Season 2 premiere)

Palm Royale (Season 2 finale)

Friday, January 16

Tehran (Season 3, Episode 2)

Wednesday, January 21

Drops of God (Season 2 premiere)

Hijack (Season 2, Episode 2)

Friday, January 23

Tehran (Season 3, Episode 3)

Wednesday, January 28

Drops of God (Season 2, Episode 2)

Hijack (Season 2, Episode 3)

Shrinking (Season 3 premiere)

Friday, January 30

Tehran (Season 3, Episode 4)

Yo Gabba Gabbaland (Season 2 premiere)

