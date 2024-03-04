Rumors swirled recently that U2‘s drummer and founder, Larry Mullen Jr., would return for the final Sphere shows. Bram van den Berg has been filling in for the drummer while Mullen recovered from health issues.

But did he return? It's complicated. He did pop up at the band's penultimate show on March 1, but not in the way fans were likely hoping. Either way, it made for a heartwarming beautiful moment.

Larry Mullen Jr. acknowledged by Bono

During the penultimate performance at the Sphere, U2's singer Bono gave a shoutout to Mullen. After “With or Without You,” he shut down the rumors that Mullen would return (via U2Songs.com).

“Rumors that Larry, our Larry, would be playing with us are not true, sadly,” he said. “But he is here with us.”

The spotlight was then put on Mullen, who was in the stands. During “Beautiful Day's” closing moments, Bono once again shouted out his drummer. “You're beautiful, Larry Mullen!” he exclaimed.

Aside from the Mullen shoutout, U2's penultimate Sphere show was a pretty standard show. The setlist largely remained the same, with the band playing the Rattle and Hum segment during the acoustic set. This portion of the show consisted of “All I Want Is You”; “Desire”; “Angel of Harlem”; and “Love Rescue Me.”

Larry Mullen Jr. has been a part of U2 since the band's conception over four decades ago. As he recovers from health issues after years of drumming, Bram van den Berg filled in for him during the Las Vegas residency. He played a total of 40 shows with the band from September 29, 2023, until March 2, 2024.