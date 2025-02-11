Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl 59 halftime performance reignited his feud with Drake, and the Toronto rapper wasted no time in seemingly addressing it. Just two days after Lamar took the stage and performed his Grammy-winning diss track “Not Like Us,” Drake responded with a subtle yet pointed lyrical change during his concert in Melbourne, Australia, per WioNews.

A Lyrical Retort

During his performance, Drake altered the lyrics of his song “Knife Talk,” originally from his 2021 album Certified Lover Boy. The original line, “Beef is live, spoiler alert, this n***a dies,” was changed to, “Beef is live, spoiler alert, I never died.” The modification quickly went viral, with many interpreting it as a direct response to Lamar’s Super Bowl set, where he notably rapped, “Say, Drake, I hear you like 'em young,” while staring directly into the camera.

Lamar didn’t just perform his infamous diss track—he also made a pointed reference to Drake’s rumored legal action against Universal Music Group. Before launching into “Not Like Us,” he quipped, “I want to perform their favorite song, but you know they love to sue,” a jab fans quickly connected to Drake. The Compton rapper even brought out Serena Williams, a move many saw as a calculated shot at Drake’s past romantic connection to the tennis star.

Fan Reactions and the Ongoing Feud

Drake’s lyrical change set social media ablaze, with fans split over his response. Some argued that Lamar had already won the battle and that Drake’s attempt at a comeback fell flat. One user posted, “He was never alive in this beef, and there was no beef. Kendrick won 15-0…with such a score, we consider you nonexistent.” Another wrote, “That’s literally the problem, he focused so much on cooking drake that he made every other person watching disgusted,” suggesting Lamar's performance wasn't great at all.

However, others pointed out the weight of Lamar’s Super Bowl moment. One viral comment read, “‘Not Like Us’ won a Grammy, was a top song in 2024, and got performed at the Super Bowl, the greatest sporting event in America. There’s no coming back from that lol.”

As the dust settles, Drake remains focused on his Anita Max Win Tour, with upcoming shows in Sydney, Brisbane, and Auckland. Whether this feud continues or fizzles out remains to be seen, but for now, both artists continue to dominate the conversation in hip-hop.