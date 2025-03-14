Nearly a month after news broke that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson would star in Martin Scorsese's next movie, also starring frequent collaborator Leonardo DiCaprio and Emily Blunt, the WWE legend responded to the news.

He took to X, formerly Twitter, to confirm the report. He expressed his excitement for the project, which will re-team him with his Jungle Cruise co-star Blunt.

Grateful for what’s been the most creatively inspiring time of my career – working closely with my friends and of course, the maestro Marty Scorsese. In the 60’s, 70’s & 80’s the mafia controlled New York, Miami, Chicago, Vegas, and a particularly strong hold on the island I was… pic.twitter.com/sydqzXsC70 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Grateful for what’s been the most creatively inspiring time of my career – working closely with my friends[,] and of course, the maestro Marty Scorsese,” Johnson's post read. “In the 60’s, 70’s & 80’s the mafia controlled New York, Miami, Chicago, [ad] Vegas, and a particularly strong hold on the island I was raised – Hawaii.

“Much more to come. Aloha nui loa,” he continued.

Recently, Johnson has attempted to take more dramatic roles. He may be best known for his roles in franchise flicks, such as the Jumanji series, but he appears to be turning a corner.

In 2025, he will star in Benny Safdie's The Smashing Machine for A24. Johnson plays MMA fighter Mark Kerr in the biopic, which Safdie also wrote. Additionally, Johnson will also produce the biopic.

Once again, Johnson will star in a movie with Blunt, as she is set to play Dawn Staples in The Smashing Machine. A24 has not given it a release date yet, but it is expected sometime in 2025.

Dwayne Johnson's movie star career

Despite starting his career as a WWE star, Dwayne Johnson has grown his movie star career to the point where he is starring in Martin Scorsese projects.

He started acting in 2001 while he was still in WWE consistently. His first role was as the Scorpion King in The Mummy Returns. A year later, he would star as the character in The Scorpion King.

Over the next couple of years, Johnson would continue honing his craft, starring in The Rundown, Be Cool. The Game Plan, Get Smart, Race to Witch Mountain, Tooth Fairy, and The Other Guys.

He got his breakthrough in 2011, starring in the Fast & Furious movie Fast Five. Johnson would reprise the role in four sequels (Fast & Furious 6, Furious 7, The Fate of the Furious, and Fast X). Additionally, he led a Fast & Furious spin-off with Jason Statham titled Hobbs & Shaw.

His other notable movies include Central Intelligence, Moana, Baywatch, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Rampage, Skyscraper, Fighting with My Family, Jungle Cruise, Red Notice, Black Adam, and Red One.

Soon, Johnson will reprise the role of Maui in the live-action Moana remake. He recently voiced the character in the animated sequel to the original 2016 movie. Moana 2 quietly grossed over $1 billion at the box office.

However, the live-action Moana remake will not feature Auli'i Cravalho. Catherine Laga'aia will play Moana in the upcoming remake.

Johnson is also currently back in WWE as his “Final Boss” character. The Rock recently played a part in John Cena's heel turn at Elimination Chamber. He will also likely be featured on the Road to WrestleMania 41, which takes place on April 19 and 20, 2025.