Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has found his next role, landing a part in Martin Scorsese's next Leonardo DiCaprio-led movie, which also stars Emily Blunt.

Deadline reports The Rock landing his latest role. Scorsese's upcoming movie is being compared to two of his past mob movies, Goodfellas and The Departed. The Rock's role is compared to Robert De Niro's Jimmy from Goodfellas, “but as a ruthless Hawaiian crime boss.”

The movie, which will be written by Nick Bilton, “focuses on a turbulent time on the island paradise when an aspiring mob boss battled rival crime factions to wrest control of the underworld of the Hawaiian islands.”

Of course, Scorsese's latest will team The Rock with Blunt. They previously starred in Jungle Cruise together. They will also both star in Benny Safdie's Mark Kerr biopic, The Smashing Machine.

According to Deadline's report, The Rock and Blunt presented the idea for the movie to Scorsese and DiCaprio. They then brought Bilton in to write the script.

Previously, Bilton wrote and directed Fake Famous for HBO. It is a documentary that shows a social experiment where non-famous people attempt to become social media influencers.

The Rock's movie career

Many know The Rock for his time in WWE, but his movie career has expanded to the point he is starring in Martin Scorsese joints with Leonardo DiCaprio and Emily Blunt.

His early roles included The Mummy Returns and The Scorpion King. He would subsequently star in The Game Plan, Get Smart, Race to Witch Mountain, Tooth Fairy, and The Other Guys.

The Rock's breakthrough came when he starred in Fast Five, the fifth installment in the Fast & Furious franchise. He would reprise the role in four sequels and one spin-off (Hobbs & Shaw).

Since then, he has become one of the biggest movie stars in the world. The Rock has starred in Baywatch, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Rampage, Skyscraper, Fighting with My Family, Jumanji: The Next Level, Jungle Cruise, Red Notice, DC LEague of Super-Pets, Red One, and Moana.

The announcement of his latest role comes after The Rock teased one “thing” he wanted to accomplish. While a dream match with Roman Reigns could have been it, the role in Scorsese's latest project could be what he was talking about.

Martin Scorsese's relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio

Scorsese and DiCaprio's collaborative relationship goes way back before their next project. They first collaborated in 2002 when DiCaprio starred in Gangs of New York.

Since then, he has starred in five more of Scorsese's movies. DiCaprio has led The Aviator, The Departed, Shutter Island, The Wolf of Wall Street, and, most recently, Killers of the Flower Moon.

They must really enjoy collaborating, as they had other projects in the works as well. The duo was going to adapt another one of David Grann's novels, The Wager, and make a Frank Sinatra biopic.

The upcoming movie will be the first collaboration between Scorsese and The Rock (and Blunt as well). However, Scorsese did produce The Young Victoria, which starred Blunt.