There is a chance that Ed Sheeran has teased a new song from his upcoming album Play during a surprise show in Nashville, Tennessee.

Following his latest appearance in Tennessee, Sheeran posted a set of photos and videos from the trip. The first was him playing John Denver's “Take Me Home, Country Roads” with Nashville native Jackson Capps.

The sixth slide features a video of him performing at the Bluebird Cafe, a venue Sheeran alleges has “always been a dream” to perform at. He sings a song that goes, “I found my old phone today in a box that I had hidden away / Nostalgia tryna,” before the short clip ends.

Could this be one of the new songs Sheeran has been teasing from his upcoming album? Recently, Sheeran told a fan that his favorite track from the album is “Nostalgic and sad, but uplifting at the same time.”

In the brief snippet heard in his Instagram post, Sheeran is singing about uncovering his old phone. Perhaps that is the song he is talking about unless it is a different artist's song.

Either way, fans won't have to wait too long to find out. Sheeran did tease that new songs are coming soon. The “nostalgic and sad” song will be his next album's second single, which is coming “pretty soon after the first.”

Other photos and videos in the post include Sheeran highlighting other artists, such as David Hodges, Amy Allen, and Megan Moroney.

Will Ed Sheeran release new songs or an album soon?

Sooner or later, Sheeran will be releasing new material. He is due after not releasing any albums in 2024. However, he did record “Under the Tree” for Netflix's animated movie That Christmas.

Before that, his last single as the featured artist was “American Town,” which was released on September 29, 2023, the same day as his Autumn Variations album came out.

He had a busy 2023, during which he released two albums. First was Subtract, the final entry in his math symbol-titled albums. He also embarked on a Subtract Tour while on the Mathematics Tour that year as well.

The Subtract Tour offered fans a different experience from his all-stadium Mathematics Tour. During each show, he would play the entire Subtract album in an intimate setting. Afterward, he would perform his biggest hits acoustically.

Later in the year, he released Autumn Variations, his first album from his Gingerbread Man Records label. The album received very little promotion before its release but did spawn one single.

Fans have been waiting to see what's next for Sheeran. He has been on the Mathematics Tour since 2022, and he has a year full of shows in 2025. The tour is set to conclude in September 2025.