It sounds like fans of Ed Sheeran can expect new music soon, as he has songs coming soon.

Responding to @Teddy.Is.The.Only.One on his Teddy's Vinyl Breakfast Instagram account, Sheeran was asked to describe his “favorite” song on his upcoming album, Play. Without giving away the song's title, he teased it.

“Nostalgic and sad, but uplifting at the same time,” Sheeran said of his new song. “It's the second single, you'll hear it pretty soon after the first.”

Luckily, it does not sound like fans will have to wait much longer for new music. Sheeran's fans have been waiting since 2023 for new material.

That year, he released two albums. The first was Subtract, the final installment in his series of math symbol-titled albums. It marked the bookend to his first series of albums.

The second album he released in 2023 was Autumn Variations. It started a new chapter for him, as it was released by his record label Gingerbread Man Records.

When will Ed Sheeran release new music?

Previously, Ed Sheeran teased that new songs and singles were going to come in March 2025. His next single will be his first single for an album since “American Town” in 2023.

The only releases he had in 2024 were his Mathematics Tour Collection, a greatest hits compilation, and the Mathematics Tour Collection: Live. These were Sheeran's first compilation album releases.

Currently, Sheeran is still on the Mathematics Tour. He is presumably in the final year of the tour, which started in 2022. He is in the fourth year of the tour and just wrapped up his run of shows in China.

In April, he will take the tour to Doha, Qatar. Sheeran will then embark on another European leg of the tour. The Mathematics Tour will conclude on September 7, 2025, with the final of three shows in Düsseldorf, Germany.

The Mathematics Tour is a celebration of all of Sheeran's math symbol-titled albums. A year before the tour began, Sheeran released his fifth studio album, Equals.

During the tour, Sheeran released Subtract and Autumn Variations. Additionally, he embarked on the Subtract Tour while on the Mathematics Tour in 2023. He would play intimate theater shows in the same city as his Mathematics Tour.