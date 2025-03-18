If nothing else, Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran knows how to celebrate St. Patrick's Day as he did in Boston.

He surprised fans by showing up at a Boston pub to perform on St. Patrick's Day. Among the songs he performed was “Galway Girl,” which is heavily inspired by traditional Irish music. It was released eight years before the performance on St. Patrick's Day in 2017.

Eight years later, he headed to Boston to perform the song. He played the song with Beoga, with someone playing the violin for the song.

The surprise appearance was announced on his Instagram Stories hours before it took place. His EdHQ account also posted a video of him performing “Nancy Mulligan,” which is similarly inspired by Irish folk music. Previously, he performed the song with Boega during his 2017 Glastonbury Festival show.

“Nancy Mulligan” was a surprise treat for Sheeran fans. He has played it 234 times in concert, according to Setlist.fm, but it has not been played during his ongoing Mathematics Tour. The last performance of the song was on August 25, 2019, in Ipswich, England.

Meanwhile, “Galway Girl” has been a setlist staple during the Mathematics Tour. To date, Sheeran has performed 396 times in concert.

The Boston pub show was Sheeran's latest United States stop. He was recently in New Orleans, Louisiana, and Nashville, Tennessee, for various events. It does appear he is gearing up to promote his next album.

What was Ed Sheeran doing in Boston on St. Patrick's Day?

Sheeran spent St. Patrick's Day as he spends most days — performing in front of fans. He is currently on a short break from the Mathematics Tour before he heads to Qatar on April 30.

He is coming off performing six shows in China. Before that, he started his year by performing in Bhutan and India. Sheeran is set to perform another European leg of the Mathematics Tour before it concludes on September 7, 2025, in Düsseldorf, Germany.

It appears that Sheeran is getting ready for his next album to release. His fans have been waiting since 2023 for a new album. That year, he released two albums (Subtract and Autumn Variations).

Since then, he has recorded a song for the Netflix animated movie Under the Tree. He also released his first live album and greatest hits compilation in 2024 to tie in with the Mathematics Tour.

Now, fans are awaiting his new material. Sheeran has been dropping hints about his upcoming album, and it does appear singles will be coming imminently.