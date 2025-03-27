In the upcoming movie Freaky Tales, Jay Ellis stars as a former NBA All-Star and Golden State Warriors guard Sleepy Floyd. He transforms into the former Warriors star in a new set of stills from the film, which is directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, who previously directed Captain Marvel.

ClutchPoints exclusively brings you four stills from the movie. One of them shows Ellis' transformation into the player. Some of the others throw back to the era in which Freaky Tales is set.

The first photo shows Ellis as Floyd shaking hands with someone. There is another still of Ellis' character in the set as well. He appears to be standing in front of the Oakland Coliseum. Floyd is standing in front of the venue as he delivers a PSA.

Freaky Tales takes place in the late '80s, so the filmmakers had to make it accurate. One still shows the outside of the Grand Lake movie theater in Oakland, California.

The marquee features classic 1987 movies like The Lost Boys and Raising Arizona. Radio Days and Ishtar are also on the marquee. Additionally, the theater is advertising Creepshow 2, which is set to come out the following week.

Another still shows a car in the parking lot of a liquor store. There also appears to be a Loard's Ice Cream and an old Polo's Gym in the shopping center. Dominique Thorne and Normani's characters work at the ice cream shop in the film.

Who is former NBA All-Star Sleepy Floyd?

Floyd is a former NBA player who played from 1982-95 for four different teams. He was the 13th overall pick in the 1982 NBA Draft, and he started his career with the New Jersey Nets.

In 1983, he was traded to the Golden State Warriors following his rookie season. In 1987, his final year with the Warriors, he became an NBA All-Star for the first (and only) time in his career.

He bounced around to the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs before returning to the Nets in 1994. He finished his career with the team that drafted him, retiring in 1995.

During his career, Floyd averaged 12.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game throughout his 13 seasons in the NBA. Now, Ellis will portray him in Freaky Tales.

Jay Ellis is best known for his roles in The Game, Insecure, and Top Gun: Maverick. He has also appeared in Movie 43, Escape Room, Escape Room: Tournament of Champions, and Somebody I Used to Know.

What is Freaky Tales?

Freaky Tales is a new action-comedy written and directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. It follows four interconnected stories that are based on real-life events from 1987 in Oakland, California.

Pedro Pascal, Jay Ellis, Dominique Thorne, Ben Mendelsohn, Angus Cloud, Ji-young Yoo, Tom Hanks, and Sleepy Floyd will star in it. Normani also makes her feature film acting debut in the movie.

It premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival on January 18, 2024. Lionsgate acquired the distribution rights shortly after. They will release the movie in theaters on April 4, 2025.

