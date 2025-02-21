Fans can rejoice as Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage will return for Season 2 on CBS. The Young Sheldon spin-off received a crucial update from the studio as they made a decision on their 2026-27 broadcast season.

CBS announced its renewals on Thursday, February 20, 2025. Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage headlines the renewals, as it will be back for Season 2 in 2026.

The other renewals include Tracker, Hollywood Squares, Elsbeth, Fire Country, NCIS, NCIS: Origins, and NCIS: Sydney. CBS also ordered two more seasons of Ghosts.

“This season, our new and returning series continue to showcase CBS as the leader in launching and programming the biggest hits with mass appeal for broadcast and streaming viewers,” said CBS Entertainment's president Amy Reisenbach of the renewals. “These returning shows represent a mix of long-standing hits and a new generation of fan favorites.

“In collaboration with our extraordinarily talented partners in front of and behind the camera, we look forward to delivering another successful season,” Reisenbach continued.

The Young Sheldon spin-off has been a smash hit for CBS. Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage has delivered 12.8 million multiplatform viewers, according to CBS' press release.

Fans should be thrilled with the latest round of renewals. Young Sheldon previously ran for seven seasons on CBS. The Big Bang Theory, which started the universe, ran for 12 seasons.

When will Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 come out?

CBS did not disclose specific premiere dates in the press release. However, fans can probably expect Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 to premiere at a similar time.

The second season of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage will likely premiere in the fall of 2026. That will allow it to continue into early 2027, following the same model as the first season.

With the exception of its seventh and final season, Young Sheldon followed the same pattern. Its first six seasons all premiered in the fall before continuing into the next year.

So, Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 will more than likely premiere in October 2026. However, fans will have to wait on CBS to find out for sure.

The series is a direct continuation of Young Sheldon. Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) are navigating their lives as young parents.

Mandy was previously introduced in Young Sheldon Season 6. She gets pregnant with Georgie, resulting in them unexpectedly becoming parents and getting married. Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage takes place in 1994 after the events of Young Sheldon.

In the spin-off, they also have to move in with Mandy's parents, Audrey (Rachel Bay Jones) and Jim (Will Sasso) McAllister. This move provides its own set of challenges. They also live there with Mandy's brother, Connor (Dougie Baldwin).

Chuck Lorre once again teamed with Steven Molaro and Steve Holland to create Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage. Molaro was previously a producer and writer of The Big Bang Theory. He then co-created Young Sheldon with Lorre.

Holland similarly wrote and produced The Big Bang Theory with Lorre. The three of them came together to create Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage.