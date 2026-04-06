The recent comeback shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California, Ye, formerly Kanye West, were a success as they raked in $33 million.

Bloomberg reports that Ye's shows grossed $33 million across the two sold-out SoFi Stadium shows. The Friday, Apr. 3, 2026, show grossed over $18 million.

According to the report, this marks “one of the highest-grossing single shows in live music history.” The sources remained anonymous, as the ticket sale data wasn't “cleared for public release” at the time of release.

Kanye West's comeback SoFi Stadium shows

For the first time since 2021, West performed in Los Angeles in 2026. He performed two sold-out shows at SoFi Stadium — home of the NFL's Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers — on Apr. 1 and Apr. 3.

Each show featured over 30 songs being performed by Ye. He has slowly been making his way back into the public eye, previously performing two shows in Mexico City in January 2026.

The two SoFi Stadium shows were centered around West's 12th studio album, Bully. Bully was released on Mar. 28, 2026, and features collaborations with the likes of Travis Scott, André Troutman, and CeeLo Green.

Bully is West's first solo studio album since 2022's Donda 2. In between his last albums, West released two collaborative albums with Ty Dolla Sign, Vultures 1 and Vultures 2. They were released a few months apart in 2024.

To date, Bully has only had one single, “Father,” which was released on the same day as the album. He will tour the album throughout 2026. He is set to visit India, Turkey, the Netherlands, France, Spain, and Portugal through August.

Ye's 2026 tour is his first since 2016's Saint Pablo Tour. The Saint Pablo Tour ran for 41 shows from Aug. 25, 2016, to Nov. 19, 2016. Now, fans are ready to see him live once again, as evidenced by his recent sold-out shows in Los Angeles.