Chicago Bulls executive vice president Arturas Karnisovas could be on his way out very soon.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, it could be a “big week” for the Bulls and Karnisovas, who has overseen just one winning season and one playoff appearance since taking over the Chicago front office in 2020.

“League sources say pressure is mounting on Bulls executive vice president Artūras Karnišovas … with pivotal franchise meetings said to be held soon about the direction of the franchise and whether Karnišovas will be retained after what will be etched on Basketball Reference as the eighth time in the past nine seasons that Chicago has missed the playoffs,” Stein wrote on his Substack.

Stein said that despite Karnisovas' possible exit, the Bulls may want to bring head coach Billy Donovan back for a seventh year. Karnisovas hired Donovan back in September 2020, shortly after the coach left the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times reported over the weekend that Donovan “could be the most important domino currently standing,” as he is reportedly in contention for the North Carolina Tar Heels' job. Cowley said that Donovan's assertion that his end-of-season meeting with Bulls ownership will determine a lot is “a bit of an undersell, considering it could determine everything for the coach and organization.”

Change is coming to the Bulls – maybe in the next 10 days – does Arturas Karnisovas survive in his post? What about coach Billy Donovan and UNC? What we know tucked in one cozy blanket. Read it …https://t.co/FpUMYlGAGP — Joe Cowley (@JCowleyHoops) April 4, 2026

While there is quite a bit of smoke right now, it still remains to be seen whether there will be fire — or firings — in Chicago in the coming weeks. The Bulls have been, much to the chagrin of their fans, notoriously mediocre since a string of playoff runs led by Derrick Rose, Joakim Noah, Jimmy Butler, and Tom Thibodeau over a decade ago.

After yesterday's home loss to the Phoenix Suns, the Bulls are 29-49 and sit in 12th place in the Eastern Conference.