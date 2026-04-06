MMA and pro-wrestling veteran Ronda Rousey is now all set to make her MMA comeback against Gina Carano next month. However, weeks before her return, the Olympian started taking verbal shots at UFC and its president, Dana White.

At the press conference promoting her fight with Carano, Rousey made certain controversial public statements where she preferred to take jabs at White and UFC's salary structure for their fighters.

Her comments became a talking point on the internet, with many people addressing, including a surprisingly supportive statement from UFC commentator and podcaster Joe Rogan. Rousey has now again made certain comments toward UFC and White, although this time without taking any names.

“If you’re fighting on the biggest stage you deserve a living wage! So proud to be changing the industry with [Kenneth Cross] [Salahdine Parnasse] [Most Valuable Promotions] and [Netflix] May 16th!” Rousey wrote.

Rousey's post was accompanied by a story from Bloody Elbow, which detailed how the upcoming MMA prospect Kenneth Cross is earning almost five times more than he would have if fighting in UFC. “I’m making five times what a UFC fighter would make in his first fight,” Cross told MMA Junkie. “I’m making the whole first contract outside of if they get a bonus. It’s just like all my hard work is finally paying off, and no gatekeeping.”

Rousey is scheduled to fight Gina Carano in May. 2026 at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California. The fight will be under the banner of Jake Paul's MVP and streamed live on Netflix.