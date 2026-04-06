The Baltimore Ravens should look a lot different during the 2026 NFL season. John Harbaugh is no longer leading the team and the roster is about to get upgraded during the 2026 NFL Draft. But at least the Ravens can always count on their franchise quarterback, even in the early days of spring.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson showed up to the team's offseason workout program, which begins on Monday.

Baltimore is the first team in the NFL to start their offseason program. They get a head start because they have a first-year head coach in Jesse Minter. Every other team with new head coaches will begin their offseason programs on Tuesday. Other NFL teams will begin their programs over the next month.

Lamar's arrival caused Ravens fans to sound off on social media. Most of the replies were in response to members of the media speculating about Jackson's participation in the team's offseason program.

“EVERYONE SHUT THE HECK UP ABOUT IT NOW HE HAS ARRIVED,” one fan wrote.

They even had a sense of humor, joking about what the talking heads will talk about now that Jackson has arrived.

“wait , he actually showed up??? what will they talk about nowwwww.” another fan joked.

Jackson has been a popular talking point recently because of his contract situation. Baltimore expressed an interest in extending Jackson earlier this offseason, but no deal is done yet. Instead, the Ravens restructured his contract and added a void year to create salary cap space before NFL free agency.

Minter gave a non-answer about Jackson's contract status on April 1st. But an eventual Jackson extension still feels inevitable.

Perhaps Jackson will play out the 2026 season and reevaluate his situation next offseason.