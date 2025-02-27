There is always a skepticism that comes with January and February movie releases, but Last Breath, starring Woody Harrelson, Simu Liu, and Finn Cole, is an exception, not the rule.

The new thriller, which is directed by Alex Parkinson, is one of the most claustrophobic experiences you'll have watching a movie. Based on a 2019 documentary of the same name, Last Breath depicts a deep-sea diving mission that goes wrong.

Chris Lemons (Finn Cole) is left stranded as the crew tries to save him. He is paired on this run with two experienced veterans, Duncan Allcock (Woody Harrelson), who treats him like a son, and then the hard-shelled David Yuasa (Simu Liu).

Parkinson makes the most of the small settings and underwater aesthetic. His usage of CCTV footage also helps blur the lines between film and documentary.

There are some hiccups, as the short and sweet runtime is both a strength and weakness, but Last Breath is a heart-pounding thriller full of good performances.

Last Breath review

Right off the bat, we are introduced to Chris. He is engaged and preparing for a wedding when duty calls. He is about to embark on another 28-day deep-sea diving mission.

Luckily, he is paired with Duncan, who has love for the kid. They are also joined by David, who has the swagger of “Iceman” from Top Gun.

With a movie like Last Breath, you are waiting for the shoe to drop. A survival film is always scary, especially in the middle of the ocean.

Last Breath doesn't waste time getting into the action and submerging viewers 300 feet underwater. Almost immediately, you feel the weight of the mission. If you make the slightest mistake, the whole thing could go under.

Parkinson does a great job building the atmosphere. Last Breath is tactile from the small pods the crew lives in to the pipes they are repairing underwater. As noted, the usage of CCTV footage also helps it feel like you're watching a documentary, not a movie.

Woody Harrelson's performance

I would argue that Last Breath has three standout performances, but it is Harrelson who stands above the rest. Recently, he has taken on some roles where he plays the wise and grisly veteran. He can have his fun — as seen in Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Triangle of Sadness — but Last Breath is a good dramatic performance.

The only complaint with Harrelson's character is his lack of background. Parkinson co-wrote the script with Mitchell LaFortune and David Brooks.

They get off the ground running, but the movies does not fill in the blanks with his character. Duncan does express that he is being “put out to pasture,” and this is his last mission. But the movie ends on an emotional note that would mean even more if he was given more background earlier.

At least Chris gets some background. Showing his fiancée early on gives the mission stakes. She is already distressed about him leaving for work, and his will, powered by his promise to come home, is Last Breath's emotional anchor.

Cole is best known for his role in Peaky Blinders, but his first major Hollywood appearance was in F9 when he played a younger version of Jacob Toretto.

Last Breath is a breakout for Cole, who has chemistry with Harrelson. It was crucial that they had a relationship that felt real. Otherwise, the mentorship would have felt fabricated and weighed the movie down.

Simu Liu is most associated with his Shang-Chi role. In Last Breath, he plays a different kind of hero. Liu plays the hardened veteran who is no-nonsense while on missions. Similar to Harrelson, they do not give him a lot of reasons to be this way aside from a couple of lines.

Should you watch Last Breath?

Last Breath is a better survival thriller than something like The Shallows and Crawl. It has real stakes, partly due to it being based on a documentary, and its realistic nature makes every moment count.

Aside from the way he frames the underwater sequences, Parkinson paints an accurate depiction of life 300 feet below the surface.

The sound design stands out in Last Breath, as the subtlest noises can be identified when the divers are underwater. Bubbles can be heard as the divers go under, and the ambiance sucks you into the movie. Last Breath feels like an immersive movie because of the brilliance of the sound design.

It is a thrilling race against the clock as the rescue mission ensues. Woody Harrelson, Simu Liu, and Finn Cole make for an outstanding trio, with the movie serving as a breakout for Cole.

Last Breath will keep you on the edge of your seat for its 93-minute runtime. By the end, you will be grasping for air.

Grade: B

Last Breath will be released on February 28.