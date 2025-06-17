LeBron James has already conquered more than most athletes could dream of. Yet in his 22nd NBA season, the Lakers star continues to search for new ways to grow. The secret? He’s still a student of the game. And his co-host on Mind the Game, Steve Nash, just happens to be one of the best teachers available, per HollywoodReporter.

LeBron’s basketball IQ is already the stuff of legend. But when asked if he can still learn anything from Nash, the answer came quickly: “Absolutely.” According to James, every time they sit down to record, there’s a new lesson tucked inside the conversation. “You continue to learn from one another,” he said. “The basketball knowledge, the love of the game… to sit across from Steve Nash, one of the greats to play our game, is definitely a luxury.”

It’s not just podcast banter. For LeBron, the dialogue with Nash serves a real purpose. Their back-and-forth cadence pushes both of them to reflect on how the game is evolving and what greatness looks like today. That mindset, the constant sharpening, is a big part of why LeBron’s body and brain continue to hold up after more than two decades in the league.

Still Hungry, Still Curious

Article Continues Below

Off the court, LeBron has started exploring what’s next. In a new Amazon Prime Day ad, he pokes fun at the idea of retirement by trying out new professions. One moment he’s flipping shrimp as a hibachi chef, the next he’s giving lounge singing a shot. It’s entertaining, but it’s also revealing. Even when he’s having fun, LeBron is thinking about what’s next, always trying something new, always testing his edge.

And while the commercial had its laughs, his podcast work with Nash shows the more serious side of that same spirit. LeBron doesn’t just want to play basketball—he wants to understand every part of it. Sitting across from a brilliant mind like Nash gives him that rare chance to keep adding tools, even as he carries the weight of experience that few others can claim.

For any basketball fan, that’s the kind of commitment that hits home. LeBron James, one of the most accomplished players in history, still shows up ready to learn. That’s not just longevity. That’s legacy.