LiAngelo Ball is building his discography. The former G League baller released his second single “Can You Please” featuring GloRilla on Friday (March 7).

LiAngelo raps under his nickname Gelo, and “Can You Please” is another addition to the California rapper's club bangers.

Gelo made a name for himself outside of athletics with his debut single “Tweaker” which dropped at the top of the year. The breakthrough single is reminiscent of early 2000's southern rap. Shortly after the release, Lil Wayne hopped on the remix and a video featuring Gelo's brother Lonzo Ball and LaMelo Ball added to the promotion of the single. “Tweaker” is now certified gold and debuted at No. 29 on the Billboard Hot 100. Gelo has also had the opportunity to perform the song at All-Star Weekend, the Lions-Commanders game and has an upcoming performance at the 2025 California Rolling Loud next weekend.

The success of “Tweaker” earned Gelo a record deal with Def Jam with an expected $8 to $13 million.

LiAngelo Ball's Life Outside Of Music

Just as Gelo's music career is soaring, his personal life is taking a hit. Amid the rollout for “Tweaker” Gelo made headlines regarding his former relationship with Nikki Mudarris. The California native shares two children together: a son LaVelo born in July 2023 and their daughter LaNiyah, born in December 2024.

The rising rapper spoke out against “deadbeat” rumors after the Love and Hip-Hop alum claimed he hasn't visited their children.

“Sh** I don't like is when n***as try to say that I'm like a deadbeat pops or something,” he said. “‘Cause I be with my young n***as every day, for real. I raised ‘em up. I feel like a lot of sh** be misleading sometimes.”

“I don’t get too worked up, for real, I don’t be mad over the internet,” he said. “I just … put my phone down, and hang out with the gang.”

Mudarris responded to his deadbeat claims on social media after Gelo left their home.

“To clarify- we DO NOT care you left me, it’s the way you DID it, blatantly disrespecting the mother of your 2 kids, not caring about my mental health while I’m caring for OUR KIDS- or my postpartum,” the reality TV star wrote in response.

The rapper is now in a relationship with Rashida Nicole who Mudarris alleged is pregnant with Gelo's child.

“In the last 3 weeks since we separated you have tried to see them twice, why would I let you take our kids while you have a woman living with you who not only disrespected me, but whom you hardly know & is a complete stranger to me. My kids are 1 years old & 2 months, they cannot talk yet and inform me of what is going on, I am not comfortable with them being around someone I don’t even know.”

The reality star added that he has not tried to contact their kids in weeks.

“Mind you since you left, I’m the one who reached out to YOU to FaceTime them, you haven’t text or called one time asking how they are in 3 weeks,” Mudarris claims. “Make it make sense! Also, I’ve offered for you to come here and I would leave you chose not to. To me that is some sort of abandonment so take it how you want. Especially since you’ve been in these kids life since the day they were born.”