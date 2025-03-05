LiAngelo Ball is riding the wave of his hip-hop success, and now he’s linking up with one of the biggest names in rap. The artist, who goes by the name Gelo, recently teased an upcoming collaboration with GloRilla, sending fans into a frenzy, per TMZ.

Gelo and GloRilla Set to Drop New Music

Ball took to Instagram to hint at his next major release, sharing that his new music video with GloRilla is “coming soon.” His brother, Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball, gave fans an exclusive first look, posting a clip of the two artists on set. The teaser only added to the hype surrounding Gelo, who has been making major industry moves.

Since the release of his viral hit “Tweaker,” Gelo’s career has skyrocketed. The track’s success landed him a $13 million deal with Def Jam and Universal Music Group, with $8 million guaranteed. He performed the song during NBA All-Star Weekend and even collaborated with Lil Wayne for a remix. Adding to his accolades, “Tweaker” was featured on the NBA 2K25 soundtrack, further cementing his place in the music industry.

While Gelo’s basketball career never took off like his brothers’—Lonzo and LaMelo Ball—he has found his rhythm in hip-hop. Now, with an anticipated collaboration with GloRilla and a major performance at Rolling Loud in Los Angeles this month, his momentum doesn’t seem to be slowing down.

GloRilla’s “Glorious” Run Continues

Meanwhile, GloRilla is having a dominant year of her own. She just kicked off her first-ever headlining tour, the “Glorious Tour”, in Oklahoma City. The 21-date trek will take her across the U.S. through April, with an expected hometown show in Memphis still in the works.

Her debut album, “Glorious,” made waves last October, debuting at No. 5 on the Billboard charts and spawning hits like “TGIF,” “Hollon,” and “Whatchu Kno About Me.” After previously joining Megan Thee Stallion’s Hot Girl Summer Tour, GloRilla is stepping fully into the spotlight with this solo run.

Beyond music, GloRilla is also thriving in fashion. She continues her partnership with Savage x Fenty, starring in the brand’s latest spring campaign for the “Sunray” lingerie collection. With her tour, album success, and upcoming collaboration with Gelo, GloRilla is proving she’s here to stay.

As fans wait for the official release of Gelo and GloRilla’s track, one thing is clear—both artists are making major moves, and their link-up is set to be a moment.