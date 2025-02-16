LiAngelo Ball performed his hit single “Tweaker” at All-Star Weekend which upset a couple of NBA fans who are not fond of the record or of his presence at the event.

“LiAngelo being the only ball brother at all star weekend is really crazy bro lol,” one fan wrote referencing Gelo's brother LaMelo and Lonzo.

“The NBA wonder why fans and players don’t take all star break serious anymore , and proceed to let liangelo ball perform this trash a** record,” another fan commented.

“LiAngelo Ball rapping at All Star Weekend is wild. He’s almost as bad at rapping as he is as hooping,” another fan responded to his performance.

Gelo released “Tweaker” last month, and despite the negative comments, the song has improved the former G League player's career. Earlier this month, Lil Wayne hopped on the remix and before the first month of the year was done, Gelo signed a $13 million record deal with Def Jam. So like it or not, more music from Gelo will be on the way.

What Are LiAngelo Ball's Relationship Issues?

Despite a few negative comments about his appearance at All-Star Weekend, nothing compares to the drama the rising rapper was facing last week in his personal life. The drama began when Gelo's ex-girlfriend Nikki Mudarris confirmed the rumors that he cheated on her. Mudarris posted a since-deleted message on her Instagram speaking out about the situation.

“I see everyone has been sending me @gelo cheating on me,” she began in a since-deleted post. “I want to clear this up and speak my truth. I am just as surprised as you are. We spent 3½ years together, and last week he decided to walk out on his kids and I and tell me how he got someone else pregnant (allegedly) and now is creating a new life with her.”

Mudarris shares two children with Gelo, a son born in July 2023 and a daughter born in December 2024.

“We were just happy and planning family photos – I am beyond blind-sighted by this whole thing,” she added. “The ultimate portrayal is not even the word. My daughter is not even two months old and dealing with this and postpartum is very hard.”

She ended her post with a plea for others to think of her family during this time.

“Please pray for me & my healing because I will get through this. I have to be strong for my kids but I have absolutely no words. Karma is real and God don't like ugly. I hope it was worth losing his family.”

Gelo's new girlfriend, Rashida Nicole, also responded to Mudarris saying that the reality TV star was “racist” and that she doesn't spend time with their kids. The Wild n' Out star is allegedly pregnant with Gelo's baby.

As for Gelo, he has not verbally said anything regarding the situation but his actions have. While Rashida Nicole and Mudarris were going back and forth, he posted a photo of him and his new girlfriend confirming the relationship. Last week he also seen at a courthouse with Rashida Nicole in matching white outfits but it has not been confirmed why the new couple was there. Most recently, on Friday (Feb. 14) which was Valentine's Day, Rashida Nicole showed off all the gifts Gelo gave her.