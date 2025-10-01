It has been nearly four years since the first Tom Holland-led Uncharted movie came out, and a sequel has not happened yet. Sully actor Mark Wahlberg talked about what's stopping Uncharted 2 from happening.

Speaking to ClutchPoints about his new movie Play Dirty (streaming on Prime Video now) alongside his co-star Keegan-Michael Key, Wahlberg acknowledged that an Uncharted sequel has been a long time coming, even laughing and conceding that Key filling in Holland's role could “possibly” get the ball rolling.

Last time we spoke, Wahlberg said he was talking to Sony president Josh Greenstein about the sequel. However, Greenstein is now in a new role, which may complicate things.

“He's celebrating his big success with Blake Lively at the box office this weekend,” Wahlberg previously told ClutchPoints. “But we actually talked about it [Uncharted 2]. I think it's something that they definitely want to do. The first one was a big success, but [I've] definitely got to have the real mustache. I cannot do the fake mustache.”

Now, Wahlberg is gearing up to do other projects with Greenstein over at Paramount. Greenstein is now co-chairman of Paramount, as Wahlberg put it, and they will be collaborating soon.

“I don't know if you noticed or not — Josh has left Sony, and he is now co-chairman at Paramount,” Wahlberg revealed. “So, we're gonna be doing some stuff at Paramount.”

Still, Uncharted 2 seems to be on the horizon for Wahlberg and Holland eventually. They just need to find the right idea.

“If they come up with a great script and they wanna do it,” Wahlberg said, “we would love to revisit it.”

Will Mark Wahlberg and Tom Holland ever make an Uncharted 2?

It would be somewhat surprising if we never get an Uncharted sequel, given the box-office success of the first. Uncharted, an adaptation of the popular PlayStation video game franchise, grossed over $400 million in 2022. It served as Holland's first real hit outside of the MCU.

Nearly four years later, a sequel has not been made. The ending of Uncharted sets up big things for Holland and Wahlberg's characters, and fans are yet to see them come to fruition.

In the meantime, perhaps we will see the other movie Wahlberg wants to do with Holland get made. Speaking to ClutchPoints about The Family Plan in 2023, he revealed that he was eying another collaboration with Holland. He wants to keep their “father-son”-like dynamic going in a new war movie, which he did not name.

“I would imagine there [are] lots of things in the father-son realm that we could do together,” Wahlberg told ClutchPoints in 2023. “There's also an amazing war film about some men on a battleship that I think he would be fantastic in as a young soldier.”