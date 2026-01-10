The Boston Red Sox received rare candor this week as first baseman Triston Casas addressed the reality of his role following the club’s offseason addition at his position. Casas spoke openly about where he stands after Boston moved to stabilize first base with a proven veteran in the offseason.

The Red Sox acquired Willson Contreras from the St. Louis Cardinals in December, aiming to solidify a position that struggled for consistent production over the past two seasons. The move followed consecutive injury-plagued years for Casas, who appeared in just 29 games in 2025 before rupturing his patellar tendon and was limited the previous season by a rib fracture.

Instead of deflecting, Casas addressed the situation head-on during an offseason media session, recognizing the team’s decision and the competitive landscape of the roster entering 2026. The comments were captured by MassLive’s Chris Cotillo and later shared on his X account (formerly known as Twitter).

“As of right now, the way it is, he’s a better player than me and has been for his entire career. To upgrade at a position that has been deficient for the last two years is exactly what the team needed.”

The Red Sox approach reflects a broader organizational shift. Contreras, a three-time All-Star, hit 20 home runs with 80 RBIs last season while transitioning successfully to full-time first base, giving Boston reliable right-handed power while easing pressure on Casas during his recovery.

Casas recently agreed to a one-year deal to avoid arbitration and still has minor-league options remaining. That flexibility gives the club multiple pathways to manage his workload, whether through Triple-A early in the season or a more limited major-league role as he builds back durability.

For the Red Sox, the transparency brings clarity rather than conflict. The organization prioritized stability and availability, while Casas’ response suggests alignment with that direction as Boston reshapes its lineup for a competitive push in 2026.