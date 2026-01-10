The Boston Red Sox traded for Willson Contreras with the St. Louis Cardinals in December as a way to address the first base position. Now, several weeks after the acquisition, manager Alex Cora opens up about what kind of impact Contreras can make in Boston.

While talking with media members on Saturday, Cora claimed he likes what the 33-year-old infielder brings to the table offensively and defensively, according to MLB YouTube content creator Robbie Hyde. He believes Contreras will be a nice addition to the Red Sox roster, as the club hopes to be more competitive in 2026.

“Willson's gonna bring a lot [to the lineup],” said Cora. “He hits the ball hard. He's a good at bat. He drives the ball to right-center. But last year, he pulled the ball a little more than usual, which is awesome for us. Defensively, he was a plus defender last year. That's something we've been pushing our guys to do throughout the years… Willson, for the lack of experience in the position, he's a good athlete. Good hands, of course, and he did an amazing job.”

Alex Cora on the state of the current Red Sox lineup and the addition of Willson Contreras pic.twitter.com/9e85RmnUXb — Robbie Hyde (@gingersnaphyde) January 10, 2026

Contreras transitioned from catcher to first base for the Cardinals last season and seemed to excel in that role. He finished the 2025 campaign with a .257 batting average and .344 OBP while recording 126 hits (career-high), 20 home runs, and 80 RBIs (career-high). Due to Triston Casas' injury woes, the Red Sox hope Contreras can be the first baseman they need, while Casas seems destined for a backup or designated hitter role.

Wth spring training kicking off in late February, we should have a clearer understanding of the Red Sox's lineup to begin the 2026 campaign. Boston will begin spring training with a matchup against the Minnesota Twins on February 21.