Despite all of the controversies surrounding him, Jonathan Majors wants to return to Marvel as Kang the Conquerer amid his legal problems.

Currently, Majors is promoting Magazine Dreams, which originally premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. Talking to USA Today, he was asked if he would accept an offer to return to Marvel should they extend such an offer. He would go on to praise some of his co-stars from Loki and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

“Yeah, of course I say yes,” Majors said. “Disney, Marvel Studios, I love them. Tom Hiddleston, [I] loved working with that guy. Loved working with Paul Rudd. Loved working with Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

“I love the industry so much, and now I'm in the place where I can feel the love from them and actually express my love for them,” he continued.

Despite all of the controversies, Majors got married to Meagan Good. The couple had a “small private wedding” on Tuesday, March 18, just days before Magazine Dreams' theatrical release.

Jonathan Majors' fall from grace amid his controversies

Following Majors being convicted of two misdemeanor counts of reckless assault and harassment, Marvel fired him. They were not the only ones to drop him from their projects.

He has not acted in any new projects since 2023. That was poised to be his breakout year, as he got praise for his performance in Magazine Dreams, which Disney's Searchlight Pictures acquired out of Sundance.

However, after the controversies (and the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike), they dropped the project. Briarcliff Entertainment eventually acquired the domestic distribution rights to the movie, which is scheduled for a March 21, 2025, release.

Additionally, he starred in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in 2023. He played Kang the Conquerer for the first time on the big screen. Previously, he made his Marvel debut in the Disney+ series Loki.

His breakout year

Less than a month after Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Creed 3 was released. Majors starred in it as Damian Anderson, the movie's antagonist. He squares off with Michael B. Jordan in the movie.

Jordan has recently been vocal about his support of Majors. He recently talked to GQ, calling Majors' legal problems a “tough situation.” When asked if he would work with him again, Jordan replied, “Yes. Yes.”

We will see if Jonathan Majors ever makes a return to Marvel. The MCU has seemingly moved on from Majors' character, as they shifted the focus of the fifth Avengers movie away from Kang.

Previously, the fifth Avengers movie was subtitled The Kang Dynasty. However, once Majors was fired, they had to decide between recasting the role of shifting gears.

They chose the latter. Instead, Robert Downey Jr. will return to Marvel in a new role, playing Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday. The Russo Brothers (Joe and Anthony) are also set to return to direct it along with its sequel, Secret Wars.