Following being found guilty of assault and harassment, more Jonathan Majors details have come to light, thanks to new audio recordings.

Rolling Stone obtained the audio recordings, which were previously unreleased. In them, Majors is talking with his then-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, in September 2022. It captures the aftermath of their fight, with Jabarri confronting Majors.

Jabbari alleged that Majors slammed her into a car before dragging her back into their home and strangling her, as Rolling Stone notes. It sounds like those allegations were confirmed in the recordings.

“I'm ashamed I've never—” Majors starts as he cuts himself off. “I've never [been] aggressive with a woman before. I've never aggressed a woman — I aggressed you.”

Jabbari then responded, “You strangled me and pushed me against the car,” to which Majors replied, “Yes, all those things are under ‘aggressed,' yeah. That's never happened to me.”

She then confronts the supposed origin of their argument. “Because I said something sarcastically, in your eyes?” she questioned, to which he said, “Well[,] clearly, it's more than that.”

“Something inside of you,” she replied.

The recording ends with Majors adding one final note before it is cut off. He said, “Yeah, towards you,” to Jabbari's last comment as the recording concludes.

This is the latest development in the Majors situation. Jonathan Majors was arrested in March 2023 for his assault on his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari.

The assault trial began in November 2023, as Majors pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor assault and harassment charges. On December 18, 2023, Majors was found guilty on one count of reckless assault in the third degree and a charge of harassment.

Following the verdict, Majors was dropped by Marvel and other acting gigs. He was set to play Kang the Conquerer in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

However, the verdict caused Marvel to completely change course. They refocused the story around Doctor Doom, who will be played by a returning Robert Downey Jr.