A new month is coming, and that means a wave of new titles is coming to Apple TV+ in March 2025

Seth Rogen's new comedy series

The first highlight of new titles coming to Apple TV+ in March 2025 is the Seth Rogen comedy series The Studio. It was created by Rogen and his longtime collaborator, Evan Goldberg. Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, and Frida Perez also co-created The Studio.

The Studio follows the struggles of a new head of a movie studio, Matt Remick (Seth Rogen). He attempts to save his company amidst the industry's changes. Catherine O'Hara (Beetlejuice), Kathryn Hahn (Agatha All Along), Ike Barinholtz (Blockers), and Chase Sui Wonders (Bodies Bodies Bodies) also star in the series.

Additionally, the series will feature several A-list guest stars. The likes of Martin Scorsese, Adam Scott, Josh Hutcherson, Johnny Knoxville, Charlize Theron, Anthony Mackie, Zac Efron, Paul Dano, Rebecca Hall, Bryan Cranston, and Zoë Kravitz will appear in it.

The first two episodes of The Studio will premiere on Wednesday, March 26. New episodes will air every Wednesday through May 21, 2025.

Rogen and Goldberg are known for their collaborations. They have been friends since they were kids, and their relationship has continued into adulthood.

Together, they have made the likes of Superbad, Pineapple Express, This Is the End, The Interview, Sausage Party, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. They have co-written and co-directed several of those projects.

What is Dope Thief about?

Another new series, Dope Thief, is premiering on Apple TV+ in March 2025 as well. The series follows two friends who pose as DEA agents to rob a house. They then realize that they robbed a narcotics operation.

Brian Tyree Henry and Wagner Moura lead the series. The cast also includes Marin Ireland, Kate Mulgrew, and Ving Rhames. Peter Craig created the series, and it is based on the 2009 novel of the same name. Ridley Scott is among the producers of the new series.

It will have a two-episode premiere on Friday, March 14, on Apple TV+. From there, new episodes will air on the streaming service every Friday through April 25.

Everything coming to Apple TV+ in March 2025

Below is the full list of titles coming to Apple TV+ in March 2025. Note: They are separated by day.

Wednesday, March 5

Mythic Quest (Season 4, episode 7)

Friday, March 7

Severance (Season 2, episode 8)

Wednesday, March 12

Mythic Quest (Season 4, episode 8)

Friday, March 14

Dope Thief (Series premiere)

Severance (Season 2, episode 9)

Wednesday, March 19

Mythic Quest (Season 4, episode 9)

Friday, March 21

Bearbrick

Dope Thief (Season 1, episode 3)

Severance (Season 2, episode 10)

Wednesday, March 26

Mythic Quest (Season 4, episode 10)

Side Quest (Series premiere)

The Studio (Series premiere)

Friday, March 28

Dope Thief (Season 1, episode 4)

Number One on the Call Sheet

To make sure you catch all of the new titles coming to Apple TV+ in December 2024